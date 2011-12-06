* EU's top court sets date for airline CO2 ruling
* Non-EU airlines fight inclusion in scheme from 2012
By Barbara Lewis and Nina Chestney
DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 6 The European
Union's highest court is expected to give its final ruling on
Dec. 21 on a European law that would force all airlines to pay
for their carbon emissions, an EU source said on Tuesday.
The ruling was previously expected early next year.
"It will be on December 21 at 1100 CET (1000 GMT)," an EU
diplomatic source said at United Nations' climate talks in
Durban, South Africa.
From Jan. 1 next year, all airlines will have to buy permits
under the European Union's emissions trading scheme to help
offset the carbon emissions of flights that land or take off in
Europe.
The plan has prompted a bitter battle between the European
Union and the aviation industry, as the United States, China and
two dozen other nations have urged the European Union not to
include non-EU carriers in its plan.
Nations opposed to the plan say it would infringe a
"cardinal principle of state sovereignty" by basing its charges
on the distance flown by each flight, which means calculations
would include foreign airspace, in violation of a 1944 pact that
gives each country exclusive authority over its skies.
It would also discriminate against nations located furthest
away from Europe, they argue.
In October, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said
the EU's rules were within the law. The opinion of the advocate
general, though not binding, often influences the court's final
decision.
The EU's carbon market, which caps the emissions of EU
industry by putting a price on carbon, is suffering from record
low prices due to concerns over the future of the eurozone
economy and the oversupply of permits.
If all airlines are forced to enter the scheme from Jan. 1,
2012, it would be a bullish signal for prices, one emissions
trader said.
However, airlines' demand for permits was not forecast to be
high at first as they will only be required to pay for 15
percent of the carbon they emit in 2012 and will be given
permits for free to cover the other 85 percent. They will have
to buy more emissions permits over time.
"The impact of aviation's inclusion from a demand
perspective is relatively small. However the impact on market
confidence of a ruling against its inclusion could add further
pressure to carbon market confidence," another trader said.
"If the EU can't enforce (its law) on aviation the
likelyhood of it covering other areas such as shipping becomes
all the more remote," he added.