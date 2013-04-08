* Turbulence to become more frequent, stronger by
mid-century
* CO2 emissions forecast to double by 2050
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, April 8 Turbulence on transatlantic
flights will become more frequent and severe by 2050 as carbon
dioxide emissions rise, leading to longer journey times and
increased fuel consumption, British scientists said in a study
on Monday.
Any air traveller has probably experienced turbulence. It
can happen without warning and is caused by climate conditions
such as atmospheric pressure, jet streams, cold and warm fronts
or thunderstorms.
Light turbulence shakes the aircraft, but more severe
episodes can injure passengers and cause structural damage to
planes, costing around an estimated $150 million a year.
Turbulence will be stronger and occur more often if carbon
dioxide emissions double by 2050 as the International Energy
Agency forecasts, scientists at the universities of Reading and
East Anglia said in the study published in the journal Nature
Climate Change.
Carbon dioxide is one of the most potent greenhouse gases
blamed for global warming. Increasing emissions raise the global
average temperature, heating up the lower atmosphere.
However, warming also changes the atmosphere 10 km above
ground level, making it more unstable for planes, Paul Williams
at the University of Reading and co-author of the report, told
Reuters.
FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS
The scientists focused on the North Atlantic flight corridor
- where 600 planes travel between Europe and North America each
day - using computer simulations to examine the effects of
climate change on conditions there.
They found that the chances of encountering significant
turbulence by the middle of the century will increase by between
40 and 170 percent, with the most likely outcome being a
doubling of airspace containing significant turbulence.
The average strength of turbulence would also increase by
between 10 and 40 percent.
Bumpier air journeys would make flying more uncomfortable
and raise the risks to passengers and crew.
Detours to avoid strong patches of turbulence would lengthen
flight times, increasing fuel consumption, emissions and airport
delays, which would ultimately drive up ticket prices, Williams
said.
Air travel is one of the fastest-growing sources of carbon
dioxide emissions, but the effects of climate change on
turbulence have not been studied before.
"Aviation is partly responsible for changing the climate in
the first place. It is ironic that the climate looks set to
exact its revenge by creating a more turbulent atmosphere for
flying," Williams said.
The International Air Transport Association said the issue
of climate sensitivity still held many uncertainties and the
study would not change airline procedures.
The aviation sector is aiming to halve its net CO2 emissions
by 2050 from 2005 levels through new technology, alternative
fuels and increased efficiency.
There have also been attempts to tax the sector amid slow
progress towards a global deal on curbing aviation emissions.
The European Union tried to force all airlines landing or
taking off from EU airports to pay for their emissions last year
through its carbon trading scheme. But opposition was so fierce
it almost led to a trade war, so the law was frozen for a year
for inter-continental flights.
