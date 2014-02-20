* Pine Island glacier shrank 8,000 years ago, lasted decades
* New melt similar, will add to sea level rise-Science study
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, Feb 20 A thawing Antarctic glacier that is
the biggest contributor to rising sea levels is likely to
continue shrinking for decades, even without an extra spur from
global warming, a study showed on Thursday.
Scientists said the Pine Island Glacier, which carries more
water to the sea than the Rhine River, also thinned 8,000 years
ago at rates comparable to the present, in a melt that lasted
for decades, perhaps for centuries.
"Our findings reveal that Pine Island Glacier has
experienced rapid thinning at least once in the past, and that,
once set in motion, rapid ice sheet changes in this region can
persist for centuries," they wrote in the U.S. journal Science.
A creeping rise in sea levels is a threat to low-lying
coasts from Bangladesh to Florida, and to cities from London to
Shanghai. Of the world's biggest glaciers, in Antarctica and
Greenland, Pine Island is the largest contributor.
The trigger of the ancient thinning, of about a metre (3 ft)
a year, was probably a natural climate shift that warmed the sea
and melted the floating end of the glacier, removing a buttress
that let ice on land slide more quickly into the sea.
"It seems to be a similar mechanism now ... it could easily
continue for decades," Professor Mike Bentley of Durham
University in England, a co-leader of the project that included
experts in the United States and Germany, told Reuters.
Other studies indicate that a build-up of man-made
greenhouse gases, rather than natural shifts, is behind the
warmer waters blamed for an accelerating thinning and retreat of
the glacier in the past two decades, he said.
Regardless of the cause, the glacier's history suggests that
nations may have to factor several centimetres of rising sea
level from Pine Island alone into their planning for coastal
defences. Experts are studying the history of other glaciers for
clues to their future.
TEN PINTS A DAY
"The amount of ice being lost from Pine Island glacier is
equivalent to every person on our planet pouring 10 pints (5.7
litres) of water into the ocean every day," Professor Andrew
Shepherd, an expert at the University of Leeds who was not
involved in the study, told Reuters. "That's the last thing our
flood defences need right now."
The United Nations' panel on climate change says that global
warming means that sea levels are likely to rise 26 to 82 cms
(10-32 inches) by the late 21st century, after a gain of almost
20 cms over the last 100 years.
Scientists uncovered the Pine Island glacier's past thinning
by studying quartz rocks in which the element beryllium changes
when exposed to cosmic rays that bombard the planet's surface.
"It's like a stopwatch," James Smith, an author of the study
at the British Antarctic Survey, told Reuters.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Larry King)