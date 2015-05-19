By Rory Carroll and Mike De Souza
| SAN FRANCISCO/OTTAWA
SAN FRANCISCO/OTTAWA May 19 California and
leaders of 11 states and provinces signed an agreement on
Tuesday to limit their output of heat-trapping greenhouse gases
80 to 95 percent by 2050, a goal they hope will help prevent
runaway climate change.
The target, which is based on a 1990 benchmark, will allow
the individual governments, which collectively represent more
than $4.5 trillion in GDP and 100 million people, to tailor
reduction plans to fit their regional needs.
Called "Under 2 MOU" for a Memorandum of Understanding
designed to help keep global temperature increase below 2
degrees Celsius, the pact seeks to provide a template for
countries to follow to cut emissions.
The temperature mark is the warming threshold at which
governments say climate change could become catastrophic and
irreversible.
Later this year at a United Nations climate change
conference in Paris, negotiators will attempt to reach an
international agreement for nations to cut emissions.
"This global challenge requires bold action on the part of
governments everywhere," California Governor Jerry Brown said on
Tuesday. "It's time to be decisive. It's time to act."
Signatories of the agreement were Acre, Brazil;
Baden-Württemberg, Germany; Baja California, Mexico; Catalonia,
Spain; Jalisco, Mexico; Ontario, Canada, British Columbia,
Canada; Wales, and the U.S. states of Oregon, Vermont and
Washington.
Ontario Environment Minister Glen Murray described the
agreement as one of the strongest of any under international
negotiations and gives sub-national governments a common voice
at the Paris conference.
"We are actually locking ourselves in to a very clear set of
objectives and a very clear way of demonstrating how we achieve
those objectives," Murray said in an interview with Reuters on
Tuesday. "That's an historic first."
In April, Ontario said it plans to join California and
Quebec's carbon cap-and-trade system, North America's largest.
California sets an overall limit on carbon emissions and
allows businesses to hand in permits to meet their obligations.
The governor in April issued an executive order to cut
greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030.
The plan for how California will achieve the 2030 target
will be hammered out over the next year by the California Air
Resources Board (ARB), which oversees the cap-and-trade program.
(Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Grant McCool)