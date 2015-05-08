(Corrects headline to "PM" instead of "MP")
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY May 8 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott's chief business adviser has accused the United Nations
of using debunked climate change science to lead a new world
order, provocative claims made to coincide with a visit from the
top UN climate negotiator.
Christiana Figueres, who heads the UN Framework Convention
on Climate Change, toured Australia this week, urging the
country to move away from heavily polluting coal production.
Under Abbott's leadership, Australia has been reluctant to
engage in global climate change politics, unsuccessfully
attempting to keep the issue off the agenda of the Group of 20
Leaders' Summit in Brisbane last year.
Maurice Newman, the chairman of Abbott's business advisory
council and a climate change sceptic, said the UN was using
false models showing sustained temperature increases to end
democracy and impose authoritarian rule.
"The real agenda is concentrated political authority,"
Newman wrote in an opinion piece published in The Australian
newspaper on Friday. "Global warming is the hook.
"It's about a new world order under the control of the UN,"
he added. "It is opposed to capitalism and freedom and has made
environmental catastrophism a household topic to achieve its
objective."
Figueres used an address in Melbourne to urge Australia to
move away from coal, the country's second-largest export, as the
world grapples with global warming.
"Economic diversification will be a challenge that Australia
faces," she said.
Abbott has described coal as "good for humanity" and the
"foundation of prosperity" for the foreseeable future.
Figueres also urged Australia to play a leading role at the
climate summit in Paris in December, a call unlikely to be
heeded given Abbott's track record.
At the Brisbane G20 meeting, Abbott warned that the Paris
summit would fail if world leaders decided to put cutting carbon
emissions ahead of economic growth.
At home, Abbott, who in 2009 said the science behind climate
change was "crap", repealed a tax on carbon pricing and
abolished the independent Climate Commission advisory body.
Asked on the Canberra leg of her trip if the politics around
renewable energy was as toxic elsewhere in the world, Figueres
said: "No. At the global level what we see is increased
participation of renewables, increased investment in renewables,
increased excitement about renewables."
Abbott's office and the United Nations did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)