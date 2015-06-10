BONN, Germany, June 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
world's poorest countries plan to push hard for a new global
climate change deal, due in December, to address the losses and
damage already being caused by worsening extreme weather and
rising seas, which are hitting their people hard.
At U.N. climate talks, Giza Gaspar Martins, an Angolan
government official who leads negotiations for the least
developed countries, told journalists a science policy review
published in Bonn had shown that an internationally agreed goal
of limiting global temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius "is too
dangerous for too many of us".
Calling for the goal to be revised down to 1.5 degrees, he
said "loss and damage" caused by climate change should get its
own section in a new agreement rather than being dealt with
under a proposed goal on adapting to climate shifts, as some
developed countries would prefer.
"(Loss and damage) is when you can no longer adapt to any
potential change - that reality is deserving of special
consideration," he said.
Rows between rich and poor countries have blown up at
climate negotiations in recent years over the response to loss
and damage, especially the view that wealthy polluting nations
should pay compensation to those suffering the worst impacts.
Developing nations won a battle to establish an
international mechanism to address loss and damage at the Warsaw
climate conference in 2013. It has been tasked with further
research on related issues, including migration caused by
climate extremes, but has yet to start work.
The least developed countries want to ensure loss and damage
and the Warsaw mechanism are given a prominent place in any
Paris deal.
The current draft text for the agreement includes a range of
proposals - from no mention of the mechanism, to the creation of
a compensation regime.
"SILENT PEOPLE PAY"
Harjeet Singh, climate change policy manager for ActionAid
International, said that with the current 0.8 degrees of warming
over pre-industrial levels, the world was already suffering big
climate disasters, including drought in the Horn of Africa,
strong cyclones in the Philippines and Vanuatu, and
unprecedented floods and extreme heat in India.
"The question we should be asking ourselves is if even a 1.5
degree warmer world will be safe for us?" he said. "The impact
... is going to be several times more than we are seeing now."
Augustine Njamnshi of the Pan African Climate Justice
Alliance (PACJA) said people in his country, Cameroon, were
living with loss and damage from climate change on a daily
basis, including women farmers who lose their crops because of
drought and cannot afford more seeds.
"These are the silent people who are paying for this crisis
every blessed day," he said.
"If we (leave) Paris without having loss and damage (in the
agreement), then Africa will be the loser, and many other
developing countries and the poor people," he added.
John Knox, U.N. special rapporteur for human rights and the
environment, warned in a statement on Wednesday that a 2 degree
temperature increase would have "a grave effect on the enjoyment
of a wide range of human rights, including rights to life and
health".
Experts in Bonn said oil-rich Saudi Arabia had blocked a
decision to take forward work on the scientific review of
efforts to limit temperature rise, and the matter would be
revisited in Paris.
"This debate about (lowering the goal to) 1.5 degrees is
very crucial in the context of loss and damage," said Sven
Harmeling, climate change advocacy coordinator with CARE
International.
Outside the U.N. climate talks, many vulnerable, developing
countries were becoming "very impatient", he added.
Earlier this week, representatives of Vanuatu - including
its president - Kiribati, Tuvalu, Fiji, the Solomon Islands and
the Philippines committed in a declaration on "climate justice"
to bring a legal case that would investigate the human rights
implications of climate change and hold accountable major
companies that profit from fossil fuels.
"As the people most acutely vulnerable to the impacts of
climate change, we will not let the big polluters decide and
assign our fate," they said in a statement.
"Our rights and ability to survive must not be dictated by
the continued addiction to the burning of fossil fuels."
On Monday, Group of Seven leaders pledged to develop
long-term low-carbon strategies and abandon fossil fuels by the
end of the century.
