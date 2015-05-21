BARCELONA, May 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The U.N.'s
Green Climate Fund can start deciding where to deploy its cash
following the signing of an agreement with the Japanese
government that means it will have enough money to begin
operating.
The new fund for international climate finance needed to
convert half of the $9.35 billion pledges made for its first
pledging conference last November into firm contribution
agreements to become effective. It had set a deadline for the
end of April.
Japan and the United States did not meet that deadline,
leaving the fund short. But Japan's move to firm up its $1.5
billion pledge on Thursday brings the total covered by signed
agreements to $5.47 billion, above the 50 percent threshold.
"This achievement means the Fund has reached an important
milestone and can now start making financial commitments to
developing countries," said Héla Cheikhrouhou, executive
director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF).
Atsuyuki Oike, a senior official with Japan's Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, said Tokyo hoped the step forward would
"contribute to successful negotiations" for a new global climate
change deal due to be agreed in Paris at the end of the year.
Earlier this week, French President Francois Hollande said
developing nations were unlikely to sign up to that deal without
more financial commitments from wealthy governments to help them
adapt to climate impacts and transition to renewable energy.
The GCF, which is seeking additional funds from donors, aims
to become the main international vehicle for climate finance.
So far 33 governments, including eight developing countries,
have pledged nearly $10.2 billion to the GCF. Of those, 21 have
signed contribution agreements.
"Governments that have not yet pledged to the Fund are
encouraged to step forward," Cheikhrouhou said in a statement on
Thursday.
She also called on those that have made pledges but not yet
signed an agreement to do so "urgently".
At the end of April, the U.S. Department of the Treasury
said Washington remained committed to the GCF and would continue
to work with Congress to fulfill its $3 billion pledge.
PRE-PARIS PROJECTS
The Green Climate Fund aims to have ready its first set of
projects for approval by its board at a meeting in November.
Money is unlikely to start flowing for activities on the ground
until next year, however.
Exactly which type of projects the GCF will choose to back
remains unclear.
Its mandate is to promote a shift toward low-emission and
climate-resilient growth in developing countries, and help keep
global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius.
The fund has a goal of allocating half of its resources for
emissions-reducing projects and half for efforts to protect
people from climate change impacts such as extreme weather and
rising seas.
A recent analysis identified under-funded areas that could
maximise the GCF's impact - in particular, investments in
efficient and resilient cities, land-use management and reducing
the vulnerability of small islands, the fund said.
(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Laurie Goering)