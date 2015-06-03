BARCELONA, June 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An
international commitment to provide $100 billion a year by 2020
to help vulnerable countries tackle climate change is unlikely
to be met if only government funding from rich nations is
counted towards it, researchers said.
At U.N. climate negotiations, some developing countries have
argued the annual $100 billion should come entirely from
developed nations' treasuries, even though the original promise
called for funding from a range of sources.
Climate finance from wealthy states' coffers alone would not
hit the target unless it grew at 25 percent each year from 2012,
the World Resources Institute (WRI) said in a paper.
"It's not an impossibility if there is enough ambition but
there's nothing in the recent past that would indicate we could
grow at those rates," said WRI finance expert Michael Westphal,
lead author of the paper outlining scenarios to get to $100
billion.
The researchers suggested a combination of climate finance
sources could be counted towards the goal, including support
from multilateral development banks, private-sector investment
mobilised by public money, and development aid relating to
climate change.
If that were to happen, climate finance could total $109
billon to $155 billion in 2020 under projections of low to
medium increases across all the sources, the paper said.
Westphal said progress should be made this year on defining
how to reach the annual $100 billion, ideally with a formal
decision at December's U.N. conference in Paris, where leaders
are due to agree a new global deal to tackle climate change.
When the non-binding climate finance commitment was made in
Copenhagen in 2009, the accord said the $100 billion would come
from "a wide variety of sources, public and private, bilateral
and multilateral, including alternative sources of finance".
Since then, little headway has been made on clarifying what
can be counted towards the goal and deciding how to achieve it.
To agree on this, "countries will have to find a middle
ground", said the WRI paper, released during June 1-11 climate
negotiations in Bonn.
"This is important not only to resolve accounting issues,
but also to demonstrate progress in scaling up climate finance
and to build confidence in a future climate regime," it added.
ADAPTATION LOSES OUT
Figures in the paper show that, in 2012, developed countries
contributed $17 billion in climate finance, while development
banks gave $15 billion and other climate-related development
assistance was $10 billion.
Leveraged private-sector investment was between $26 billion
and $42 billion, depending on the ratio applied.
If all those four types of finance were counted, the $100
billion goal could be reached with a low growth rate in public
finance sources, and low leverage for private-sector investment,
the WRI said.
If any were excluded, higher growth rates and leverage would
be needed. "But under every projection an increase in public
finance is required for balance," the paper added.
Developed countries could potentially find additional public
money to meet the goal by using new and innovative sources of
finance such as carbon market revenues, financial transaction
taxes, export credits, debt relief and redirection of fossil
fuel subsidies, the paper noted.
Westphal said it was a "concern" that under all four
scenarios in the paper, finance for adaptation - measures to
adjust to more extreme weather and rising seas - was projected
to be far lower than for mitigation, or activities to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions.
The new Green Climate Fund, set up under the U.N. climate
talks, plans to help correct this funding imbalance, which
troubles vulnerable countries.
Westphal said governments should increase their ambition on
adaptation, and areas like making agriculture and infrastructure
more resilient to climate change could attract private-sector
finance.
He said governments should aim to resolve in Paris how the
$100 billion promise would be met because it was an "integral
trust-building mechanism" between rich and poor countries for
the new deal, which is not scheduled to kick in until 2020.
(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Laurie Goering; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)