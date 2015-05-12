* Paris to host climate talks starting in November
* U.S. sees better prospects for global climate deal
* G7 pledges to support Ukraine
HAMBURG/BERLIN, May 12 Energy ministers from the
Group of Seven industrial nations said on Tuesday there was
unprecedented consensus among them on the urgency of limiting
climate change, markedly improving prospects for a U.N. climate
deal in Paris later this year.
Almost 200 nations will gather in Paris from the end of
November to try and agree a new worldwide agreement to curb
greenhouse gas emissions and limit the rise in average global
temperatures to two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial levels.
The ministers of G7 -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy,
Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- met for two
days in the German port city of Hamburg.
Participants recognised that the G7's efforts should be
directed towards getting a world climate deal, German Economy
and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel told a news conference after
the summit.
"I've never experienced so much agreement when it comes to
the targets of G7 countries," Gabriel said.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz said a deal later this
year looked more likely than before.
"The prospects for Paris are remarkably better than six or
seven months ago," Moniz said.
G7 leaders are hoping for a successor to the Kyoto Protocol
in Paris after 2009 climate talks in Copenhagen ended in
disappointment due to differences between the United States and
China.
Germany has made the climate a key issue of its G7
presidency and has called on leaders to pledge tough goals to
cut CO2 emissions at a summit in a Bavarian castle in Elmau next
month.
In March, the European Union became the first major economy
to agree to a target of an at least 40 percent cut in emissions
by 2030, compared to levels emitted in 1990.
In a joint statement after the Hamburg meeting, the
ministers also promised to improve energy security by
diversifying supplies and suppliers.
They also pledged to help improve the energy security of
Ukraine. Kiev has been locked in a pricing dispute with Gazprom
that resulted in a supply cut-off to Kiev last year.
Temperatures have already risen by about 0.8 C (1.4F) since
pre-industrial levels. In 2010, governments set 2C in 2010 as
the ceiling to avoid the worst of droughts, floods and rising
seas.
