* U.S. and European majors have held talks for joint
initiative Exxon wants carbon tax to be revenue-neutral
* European majors acted together more quickly
LONDON, June 3 The failed attempt by the world's
oil majors to speak on climate change action with one voice has
laid bare disagreement between U.S. and European companies on
putting a price on carbon.
The world's top oil companies have struggled for years to
form a joint front in the face of growing criticism for not
taking leadership against climate change.
This week's letter calling for a global carbon pricing by
Europe's Statoil, Total, BP, Shell
as well as ENI and BG showed first
signs of such an agreement, albeit without the support of U.S.
peers Exxon Mobil and Chevron.
Setting a price for each tonne of carbon that emitters
produce is meant to encourage companies to adopt cleaner
technologies and shift away from using fossil fuels, primarily
coal.
"While we have had discussions with European majors, and we
wish them well, we don't believe we need to join this scheme,"
said Exxon Mobil Vice-President Robert Franklin at an industry
conference in Paris on Tuesday.
Another source confirmed Chevron had also been approached to
join the initiative but that there was no enthusiam for the
proposal, saying a domestic U.S. agreement on carbon pricing was
still "light years" away.
Nonetheless, Exxon Chief Executive Rex Tillerson said at an
OPEC seminar in Vienna on Wednesday if a carbon tax was imposed
it had to be revenue-neutral as most economies around the world
are unable to shoulder the cost burden of a carbon tax.
Separately, Chevron and Exxon both work with trade group
International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation
Association (IPIECA) to develop a common position for climate
change mitigation.
The IPIECA said on Tuesday it will put out a consensus view
from its members on carbon pricing later this month.
"ALL IN IT TOGETHER"
For Europe's oil majors, under growing pressure to act
against climate change, introducing carbon price systems where
they are lacking is a more pressing issue.
At home, they are already subject to the European Trading
System that puts a market price on every tonne of carbon emitted
and ties national governments to legally binding targets to
reduce emissions.
"We got together as a group in Europe very quickly and made
a lot of progress in a short period of time," said BP Chief
Executive Bob Dudley at the same event.
After months of discussions that started at the World
Economic Forum in Davos in January and continued at a roundtable
meeting of chief executives in Oslo, the European companies'
joint statement was finally agreed at last month's meeting of
the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) in Paris, a forum for
oil majors created last year ahead of UN climate talks this
December, sources said.
"There's a recognition that we're all in this together to
support carbon pricing as an element of working towards fighting
against climate change," said another source at one of the
companies involved.
Total Chief Executive Pouyanne said he was still in talks
with the two U.S. majors and that he hoped one of them would
join the European initiative soon.
The OGCI, which includes oil companies from across the
globe, is expected in the coming months to release a report on
the group's action plan to combat climate change, sources said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, Michel Rose and Andrew Callus in
Paris; Marc Jones, Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps in London;
Writing by Karolin , editing by William Hardy)