ISLAMABAD, June 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As
Pakistan struggles with the rising risks of floods and melting
glaciers, it is crafting a plan to cut its planet-warming
emissions under a new global climate deal due to be agreed in
Paris in December.
The South Asian nation is currently considering a goal to
reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent from 2008
levels by 2025.
Senator Mushahidullah Khan, the federal climate change
minister, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that Pakistan
intended to submit its contribution to the global climate
agreement by Sept. 30, an informal U.N. deadline ahead of the
Paris meeting.
Pakistan accounts for less than 1 percent of total global
emissions. "Yet we still see an opportunity in cutting the
country's carbon emissions," Khan said in an interview.
A team of technical experts and government officials is
putting together Pakistan's draft "intended nationally
determined contribution" (INDC), as the plans are termed, with
international support.
Viable carbon-cutting policies identified for Pakistan
include boosting renewable energy, cutting electric power loss
during transmission, more efficient water use in agriculture to
reduce diesel-powered pumping, minimising farm tillage to keep
carbon in the soil and using manure to generate biogas.
Khan said his ministry would finalise its INDC by July 30,
and send it to the prime minister for approval before submission
to the U.N. climate change secretariat.
Pakistan's energy and transport sectors are the country's
largest source of emissions, together making up half of the
national total, while agriculture produces 39 percent, according
to a 2008 national greenhouse gas inventory.
"For us, the most important target sectors for mitigation
efforts include energy, transport, agriculture and industry,"
said Sajjad Ahmed, director-general for climate change and
environment at the federal climate change ministry.
At present, the country's emissions are increasing at an
annual rate of 6 percent, or 18.5 million tonnes of carbon
dioxide (CO2) equivalent. Emissions were 147.8 million tonnes of
CO2 equivalent in 2008.
"Pakistan's carbon emissions will reach 400 million tonnes
of CO2 equivalent (per year) by 2030 if the business-as-usual
scenario remains intact," said Qamar-uz-Zaman Chaudhry, author
of Pakistan's climate change policy and former director-general
of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.
Uncurbed emissions would speed up the melting process of
glaciers in the north, trigger severe floods and harm the
country's economic growth, he warned.
FOREST POTENTIAL
Syed Badshah Bukhari, former director general of the
Pakistan Forest Institute, said forests had major potential to
reduce the national carbon footprint, as trees sequester carbon.
Emissions could be cut nearly 40 percent by expanding the
percentage of Pakistan's land area under forest from around 5
percent now to 25 percent by 2030, he noted.
"This target can be achieved by involving communities,
educational institutions and the private sector in mass tree
plantation campaigns," he said.
"However, this will require political will and a complete
ban on tree-cutting during the next 15 to 20 years," he added.
Asjad Ali, chairman of the Alternative Energy Development
Board, said climate change concerns must be integrated across
energy policy, because today's investment decisions would fix
the infrastructure, fuel and technologies to be used for decades
to come.
The government is promoting energy-efficient systems and LED
lighting by removing duties on imports and encouraging
investment in the production of energy-saving lights.
MASS TRANSIT BUSES
The transport sector alone is responsible for about a fifth
of the country's total emissions and over half of oil consumed.
The introduction of energy-efficient mass transit systems
could shrink the sector's carbon footprint by 30 to 40 percent
by 2025, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, state minister for communications,
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Some progress has been made. A mass transit bus system
launched in Lahore a couple of years ago and the new
Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus system aim to remove around 1
million cars from the road, from a total of 12-13 million,
cutting a significant amount of carbon emissions.
The model is being extended to other Pakistani cities
including Karachi, Asia's fastest growing port city.
Pakistan's draft INDC also proposes converting a quarter of
the country's 1.1 million diesel-run tubewells to run on biogas
by 2030, and shifting industrial units fuelled by coal and oil
to waste energy.
The country could maximise energy generation from renewable
sources, including hydro, solar and wind, to provide the bulk of
electricity needed to supply 90 percent of the population, the
plan says.
Water storage capacity could be boosted from 30 days to 90
days, to enable an increase in hydro-power generation, it adds.
But the actions presented in the INDC are expected to be
conditional on increased international assistance through a
range of channels, including the fledgling Green Climate Fund.
(Reporting by Saleem Shaikh and Sughra Tunio; editing by Megan
