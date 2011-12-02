DURBAN Dec 2 China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gasses, could sign off on an agreement for binding cuts on the gasses blamed for global warming, its climate envoy told reporters on Friday.

The move could open the door to rescue talks over the future of the Kyoto Protocol and boost U.N. climate change negotiations in Durban that have been deadlocked this week over binding targets.

"We do not rule out the possibility of legally binding. It is possible for us but it depends on the negotiations," Su Wei told reporters." (Reporting by Stian Reklev; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by David Dolan)