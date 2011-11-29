(Repeats for additional subscribers, no change to text)

DURBAN Nov 29 The 2012 U.N. climate talks known as the Conference of the Parties, or COP 18, will be hosted in major gas exporter Qatar, U.N. officials said on Tuesday.

South Korea will host a ministerial meeting ahead of the conference.

The 2011 meeting started this week in the South African city of Durban where negotiators are trying to reach agreement on cutting greenhouse gas emissions to head off what scientists say will be more extreme weather due to climate change. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)