WASHINGTON May 7 In a major new climate
finding, researchers have calculated that dinosaur flatulence
could have put enough methane into the atmosphere to warm the
planet during the hot, wet Mesozoic era.
Like gigantic, long-necked, prehistoric cows, sauropod
dinosaurs roamed widely around the Earth 150 million years ago,
scientists reported in the journal Current Biology on Monday.
And just like big cows, their plant digestion was aided by
methane-producing microbes.
"A simple mathematical model suggests that the microbes
living in sauropod dinosaurs may have produced enough methane to
have an important effect on the Mesozoic climate," researcher
Dave Wilkinson of Liverpool John Moores University said in a
statement.
"Indeed, our calculations suggest that these dinosaurs could
have produced more methane than all modern sources - both
natural and man-made - put together," Wilkinson said.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with as much as 25 times
the climate-warming potential as carbon dioxide.
This gas is enough of a factor in modern global warming that
scientists have worked to figure out how much methane is emitted
by cows, sheep and other plant-eating animals.
The inquiry raised questions about whether the same thing
could have happened in the distant past.
Wilkinson and co-author Graeme Ruxton of the University of
St. Andrews worked with methane expert Euan Nisbet at the
University of London to make an educated guess about the degree
to which gaseous emissions from sauropods could have warmed the
atmosphere.
Calculating methane emissions from modern animals depends
only on the total mass of the animals in question. A mid-sized
sauropod probably weighed about 44,000 pounds (20,000 kilos),
and there were a few dozen of them per square mile (kilometre),
the researchers found.
They reckoned that global methane emissions from sauropods
were about 520 million tons per year, comparable to all modern
methane emissions. Unlike emissions of carbon dioxide, which
come from natural sources but also from the burning of fossil
fuels, methane emissions have decreased substantially since the
start of the Industrial Revolution some 150 years ago.
Before the fossil-fuel intensive Industrial Revolution took
off, methane emissions were roughly 200 million tons annually;
modern ruminants, including cows, goats, giraffes and other
animals, emit between 50 million and 100 million tons of methane
a year.
(Reporting By Deborah Zabarenko, Environment Correspondent;
Editing by Marilyn W. Thompson and Todd Eastham)