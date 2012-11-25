* Nations seek to extend Kyoto protocol, despite dwindling
support
* Face calls for more action to curb rising greenhouse
emissions
By Alister Doyle and Regan Doherty
DOHA, Nov 26 Despite mounting alarm about
climate change, almost 200 nations meeting in Doha from Monday
are likely to pay little more than lip service to the need to
rein in rising greenhouse gas emissions.
A likely failure to agree a meaningful extension of the
U.N.'s Kyoto Protocol, a legally binding plan for cutting
emissions by developed nations, would also undercut work on a
new deal meant to unite rich and poor in fighting global warming
from 2020.
"The situation is very urgent ... We can no longer say that
climate change is tomorrow's problem," Andrew Steer, president
of the Washington-based World Resources Institute think-tank,
said of the Nov. 26-Dec. 7 talks in Qatar.
Superstorm Sandy had been a wake-up call for many Americans
as the sort of extreme event predicted by climate scientists in
a warming world, he said, even though individual weather events
cannot be blamed on man-made global warming.
A U.N. study last week said the world was on target for a
rise in temperatures of between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius (5.4 to
9F) because of increasing emissions. That would cause more
floods, droughts, heatwaves and rising sea levels.
A U.N. conference two years ago agreed to limit any rise in
temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6F) above
pre-industrial times. But greenhouse gas levels hit a new record
in 2011, despite the world economic slowdown.
And countries are showing little sign of raising ambition.
"A faster response to climate change is necessary and
possible," Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate Change
Secretariat, said in a statement outlining hopes for the talks.
"The climate talks so far have not produced anything like
the results that the science tells us that we need," said
Samantha Smith, leader of global climate and energy work at the
WWF conservation group.
Delegates will meet in a cavernous conference centre in
Qatar - the first OPEC state to host the annual talks and the
nation with the world's highest per capita greenhouse gas
emissions, roughly three times those of the average American.
KYOTO EXTENSION
To keep up climate action, most countries favour extending
the 1997 Kyoto pact, which binds developed nations to cut
greenhouse gas emissions by an average 5.2 percent below 1990
levels between the years 2008 and 2012.
But Russia, Japan and Canada have pulled out in recent
years, meaning that Kyoto backers are down to a core led by the
European Union and Australia that account for about 14 percent
of world emissions.
The defectors say it is meaningless to extend cuts under
Kyoto when big emerging countries, led by China, India, Brazil
and South Africa, have no curbs on rising emissions. The United
States never ratified Kyoto, for similar reasons.
Developing countries and Kyoto backers say it is vital that
developed nations lead the way towards the new worldwide accord
meant to be negotiated by the end of 2015 and to start up in
2020.
Failure to extend Kyoto would leave only national actions,
with no legally binding U.N. framework. "The Kyoto Protocol is
going to be very important for us," said Seyni Nafo, spokesman
of the African group of nations. "And ambition is very low."
The EU and others agreed at last year's talks in Durban to
extend Kyoto for a new period but details remain to be agreed,
such as whether it should last five or eight years.
The EU said it would not deepen its own goal at Doha, of a
20 percent cut in emissions below 1990 levels by 2020, to an
alternative of a 30 percent cut if other rich nations also act.
"We will ... keep the door open to go further, to 30
percent, even if that is not going to happen this year," said EU
Artur Runge-Metzger of the EU Commission.
A study by the London-based International Institute for
Environment and Development said on Monday that rich nations had
fallen short on promises to give poor countries $30 billion in
new aid to help them combat climate change from 2010 to 2012.
It said commitments so far totalled just $23.6 billion, and
most was in loans that would have to be repaid by the poor.
Another study by international aid agency Oxfam also
estimated that only 33 per cent of the "fast-start finance"
promised at a Copenhagen summit in 2009 could be considered new.
Rich nations have also promised aid totalling $100 billion a
year by 2020, but did not make any clear pledges for 2013-2019.