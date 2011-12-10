DURBAN, South Africa Dec 10 The
chairwoman of U.N. climate talks urged delegates to approve
compromise draft accords on fighting global warming, telling
delegates they should set aside national interests in order to
save the planet.
South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said
the four separate texts were not perfect but represented a good
outcome after two weeks of sometimes fraught negotiations
in the port city of Durban.
"Let us agree to accept the Durban outcome package. I feel
the four pieces of the package before us .... represent a
comprehensive, balanced and credible set of outcomes for this
conference," she said.
"I think we all realise they are not perfect. But we should
not let the perfect become the enemy of the good and the
possible," she added.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jon Boyle)