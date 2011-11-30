BEIJING Nov 30 Canada's failure to deny
reports that it is about to ditch the Kyoto Protocol is "setting
a bad example" to other developed nations as global climate
change talks enter their third day, China's official news agency
said on Wednesday.
Canadian Environment Minister Peter Kent said on Monday that
Kyoto was "the past", but he would not confirm media reports
that Ottawa was planning to formally withdraw from the treaty,
one of the main topics of global climate talks now under way in
Durban, South Africa..
Canada says it backs a new global deal to cut emissions of
greenhouse gases, but insists it has to cover all nations,
including China and India, which are not bound by Kyoto's
current targets.
The commentary published by Xinhua news agency accused
Canada of undermining global efforts against climate change and
damaging its own reputation in pursuit of short-term interests.
"While delegations from every country attend the Durban
climate conference to discuss a second commitment period for the
Kyoto Protocol, one can imagine the damage done by this
'rumour'," Xinhua said.
"Some are angry and some are depressed, but whatever the
expression made by each delegation, they are united in their
criticism of Canada."
The commentary said Canada's failure to meet its Kyoto
Protocol targets had encouraged it to write off the protocol and
thereby "smash a pot to pieces just because it is cracked".
The Kyoto Protocol obliged signatory countries from the
developed world to make mandatory cuts in their total greenhouse
gas emissions by 2012, when the first commitment period ends.
Canada was obliged to slash CO2 by 6 percent compared to
1990, but by 2009, the total was still 17 percent higher.
Canada was also likely to be using the rumours to try to
secure a favourable breakthrough during the Durban talks, Xinhua
said, and "as soon as the negotiations do not meet its
expectations, it will allow the rumours to become reality".
If Canada pulls out of Kyoto, it will join the United States
on the sidelines of a treaty originally designed to force rich
nations with far higher historical levels of greenhouse gas
emissions to take on most of the burden when it comes to
handling climate change.
Developing nations like China and India were not under any
obligation to make binding CO2 cuts under the treaty, and also
received funding for clean projects through Kyoto's Clean
Development Mechanism.
Russia and Japan have refused to support an extension of
Kyoto beyond 2012, saying that the treaty is meaningless if the
biggest emitters -- China and the United States -- do not sign
up for binding cuts.
