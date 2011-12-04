* After big jump in 2010, CO2 output to rise again in 2011
* Developing nations driving growth -- study
* Global financial crisis barely hindered CO2 trajectory
By David Fogarty
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Global carbon dioxide
emissions from industry rose about three percent in a weak
global economy this year, a study released on Monday showed,
adding fresh urgency to efforts to control planet-warming gases
at U.N. climate talks in South Africa.
The study by the Global Carbon Project, an annual report
card on mankind's CO2 pollution, says a slowdown in emissions
during the 2008-09 global financial crisis was a mere speed
bump, and the gain in 2011 followed a 6 percent surge in 2010.
"The global financial crisis was an opportunity to move the
global economy away from a high-emissions trajectory. Our
results provide no indication of this happening," the authors
say in the study published in the journal Nature Climate Change.
Delegates from nearly 200 nations attending major talks in
South Africa are struggling to make progress towards tougher
steps to curb soaring carbon pollution.
A small number of big developing nations were fuelling the
emissions growth, the study said, even though the global
financial crisis spawned long-term green stimulus plans by
China, South Korea, the United States and others to attempt to
curtail CO2 output.
In the short-term, an improvement in the carbon intensity of
economies, a measure of carbon emissions per unit of GDP, has
stalled, according to the study, which analysed data from the
U.S. government, United Nations and BP Statistics.
Global emissions from burning fossil fuels and cement
production grew 5.9 percent in 2010, compared with a 1.4 percent
drop the year before, the data showed.
In both years, emissions growth has been dominated by
emerging economies, with China's emissions jumping 10.4 percent
in 2010, India 9.4 percent, Brazil 11.6 percent and South Korea
9.2 percent.
Emissions in 2010 also grew in some big developed nations in
absolute terms, rising 4.1 percent in the United States and 5.8
percent for the Russian Federation. Emissions from China, the
world's top CO2 polluter, doubled between 2002 and 2010, the
data showed.
COAL STILL KING
Globally, CO2 emissions in 2010 from coal totalled 41
percent, oil 34 percent, with gas and cement production
comprising the rest.
The authors expressed concern over the reversal of a
long-term trend towards improving the carbon intensity of
economies between 1970 and 2000. Improvement in carbon intensity
stalled in 2009 and decreased slightly in 2010.
"The return to growth after the (global financial crisis)
has only continued the deterioration in the fossil fuel carbon
intensity trend since 2000," the study's authors said.
They also pointed to the acceleration of consumption-based
emissions of domestic goods and services, but excluding
emissions from exports. In 2009 and 2010, there were large drops
in consumption-based emissions in developed nations.
In developing countries the reverse occurred and 2009 marked
the first time that developing countries had higher
consumption-based emissions than developed countries, the
authors said.
Pep Canadell, executive director of the Global Carbon
Project, told Reuters from Canberra, Australia, that economic
stimulus packages primed the rapid rebound in CO2 emissions.
"The economic stimulus packages were very effective from an
emissions point of view to get back to very quickly those same
levels of emissions from production of consumption."
A separate study published last month concluded there was
almost no chance of limiting warming to 2 degrees Celsius based
on huge investments in polluting power stations.
The study, also published in the journal Nature Climate
Change, looked at a number of scenarios on cutting emissions and
the long-term impacts on the planet.
In the most extreme scenario of immediately halting
emissions, a 2 degree Celsius rise is avoided.
Immediate annual cuts of 5 or 3 percent that lead to
emissions eventually falling to zero can also avoid a 2 degree
Celsius rise. Assuming the more likely scenario of a 3 percent
annual reduction, delaying this action by two or three decades
drastically changed the picture, the study said.
"The longer we leave it to make emissions fall, the faster
they have to fall and there comes a point where they can't fall
fast enough," one of the authors, Mike Raupach, a climate
scientist with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial
Research Organisation in Australia, told Reuters.
