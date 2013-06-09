* Southeast Asia, central Africa, parts of Latin America to
get more floods
* Danube, now suffering, may flood less - Japanese-led study
* Mississippi among few rivers that may have fewer floods
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
OSLO, June 9 Climate change is likely to worsen
floods on rivers such as the Ganges, the Nile and the Amazon
this century while a few, including the now-inundated Danube,
may become less prone, a Japanese-led scientific study said on
Sunday.
The findings will go some way to help countries prepare for
deluges that have killed thousands of people worldwide and
caused tens of billions of dollars in damage every year in the
past decade, experts wrote in the journal Nature Climate Change.
Given enough warning, governments can bring in flood
barriers, building bans on flood plains, more flood-resistant
crops and other measures to limit damage.
Overall, a "large increase" in flood frequency is expected
in south-east Asia, central Africa and much of South America
this century, the experts in Japan and Britain wrote.
Severe floods would happen more often on most of the 29
rivers reviewed in detail, including the Yangtze, Mekong and
Ganges in Asia, the Niger, the Congo and the Nile in Africa, the
Amazon and the Parana in Latin America and the Rhine in Europe.
Flooding would become less frequent in a handful of river
basins including the Mississippi in the United States, the
Euphrates in the Middle East and the Danube in Europe.
The experts predicted that northwestern Europe, where the
Rhine flows, would be damper while a band from the Mediterranean
Sea through eastern Europe - including the Danube region - into
Russia would be drier.
The scientists said there were wide bands of uncertainty.
EUROPEAN FLOODS
On Sunday, the Danube was set to peak at record high levels
in Budapest amid severe floods in the region. Tens of thousands
have been forced to leave their homes and at least a dozen
people have died in floods that have hit Germany, Austria,
Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic over the last week.
Climate scientists say that, overall, rising temperatures
increase the risk of floods because warmer air can absorb more
moisture and so cause more rain. Changes in winds and other
factors mean some areas are likely to get wetter, others drier.
Experts have struggled to predict how individual rivers will
react because that requires an understanding of flows in each
catchment area, lead author Yukiko Hirabayashi of Tokyo
University told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Small rivers in Japan can be affected by heavy
precipitation over hours or days," she said. "But for the large
river basins, floods are triggered by monthly trends."
A 2012 report about extreme events by a U.N. panel of
scientists said there was only "low confidence" in projections
of changes in river flooding because of many uncertainties.
Professor Mojib Latif, a meteorologist at the Helmholtz
Centre for Ocean Research in Germany, who was not involved in
the study, said another problem is that there are few reliable
rainfall records on which to build forecasts.
Still, he predicted that floods like those now in Europe
would become more likely as temperature rise. "We're seeing an
increase in flooding events ... Research shows that the
probability of heavy precipitation will increase," he said.
Worldwide, average surface temperatures have risen by 0.8
degree Celsius (1.4 F) since the Industrial Revolution, a trend
the U.N. panel of experts blames mainly on human emissions of
greenhouse gases from cars, factories and power plants.
