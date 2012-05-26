* German solar plants produce as much power as 20 nuclear
plants
* Higher capacity and bright sunshine boost output
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, May 26 German solar power plants
produced a world record 22 gigawatts of electricity per hour -
equal to 20 nuclear power stations at full capacity - through
the midday hours on Friday and Saturday, the head of a renewable
energy think tank said.
The German government decided to abandon nuclear power after
the Fukushima nuclear disaster last year, closing eight plants
immediately and shutting down the remaining nine by 2022.
They will be replaced by renewable energy sources such as
wind, solar and bio-mass.
Norbert Allnoch, director of the Institute of the Renewable
Energy Industry (IWR) in Muenster, said the 22 gigawatts o f
solar power per hour fed into the national grid on Saturday met
nearly 50 percent of the nation's midday electricity needs.
"Never before anywhere has a country produced as much
photovoltaic electricity," Allnoch told Reuters. "Germany came
close to the 20 gigawatt (GW) mark a few times in recent weeks.
But this was the first time we made it over."
The record-breaking amount of solar power shows one of the
world's leading industrial nations was able to meet a third of
its electricity needs on a work day, Friday, and nearly half on
Saturday when factories and offices were closed.
Government-mandated support for renewables has helped
Germany became a world leader in renewable energy and the
country gets about 20 percent of its overall annual electricity
from those sources.
Germany has nearly as much installed solar power generation
capacity as the rest of the world combined and gets about four
percent of its overall annual electricity needs from the sun
alone. It aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent
from 1990 levels by 2020.
SUNSHINE
Some critics say renewable energy is not reliable enough nor
is there enough capacity to power major industrial nations. But
Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany is eager to
demonstrate that is indeed possible.
The jump above the 20 GW level was due to increased capacity
this year and bright sunshine nationwide.
The 22 GW per hour figure is up from about 14 GW per hour a
year ago. Germany added 7.5 GW of installed power generation
capacity in 2012 and 1.8 GW more in the first quarter for a
total of 26 GW capacity.
"This shows Germany is capable of meeting a large share of
its electricity needs with solar power," Allnoch said. "It also
shows Germany can do with fewer coal-burning power plants,
gas-burning plants and nuclear plants."
Allnoch said the data is based on information from the
European Energy Exchange (EEX), a bourse based in Leipzig.
The incentives through the state-mandated "feed-in-tariff"
(FIT) are not without controversy, however. The FIT is the
lifeblood for the industry until photovoltaic prices fall
further to levels similar for conventional power production.
Utilities and consumer groups have complained the FIT for
solar power adds about 2 cents per kilowatt/hour on top of
electricity prices in Germany that are already among the highest
in the world with consumers paying about 23 cents per kw/h.
German consumers pay about 4 billion euros ($5 billion) per
year on top of their electricity bills for solar power,
according to a 2012 report by the Environment Ministry.
Critics also complain growing levels of solar power make the
national grid more less stable due to fluctuations in output.
Merkel's centre-right government has tried to accelerate
cuts in the FIT, which has fallen by between 15 and 30 percent
per year, to nearly 40 percent this year to levels below 20
cents per kw/h. But the upper house of parliament, the
Bundesrat, has blocked it.
($1 = 0.7992 euros)