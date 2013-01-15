* U.S. climate-watching agencies show warming trend
* Weak El Nino pattern may have moderated heat this decade
* Northern Hemisphere snow cover below seasonal average
By Environment Correspondent Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 Last year was among the top
10 warmest in the modern global record, two U.S.
climate-watching agencies reported on Tuesday, less than a week
after 2012 was declared the hottest ever in the contiguous
United States.
The U.S. space agency NASA and the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration jointly issued two reports on 2012
world temperatures. NASA ranked last year the ninth-warmest
since record-keeping began in 1880, while NOAA found last year
was the tenth-warmest.
The difference in the two rankings may be due to NASA's
extrapolation of temperatures in areas with no weather stations,
particularly near the poles, according to James Hansen, director
of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York.
The 2012 global surface temperature, including land and
water, was 1 degree F (.56 degree C) warmer than the 1951-1980
average. That was enough to increase extreme high temperatures
last year, Hansen reported.
Last year was also the 36th consecutive year with a global
temperature hotter than the 20th century average, scientists
from the two agencies told a media briefing.
Senator Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat who chairs the
Senate environment committee, said the reports "make clear that
the Earth is warming, and the trend is going in the wrong
direction. We cannot afford to ignore these warnings and must
make plans to address this serious threat. The health and
well-being of our communities and families depends on it."
And while the moving five-year mean temperature for the
globe has been flat for a decade, that doesn't mean global
warming has stalled, according to Hansen, a longtime advocate
for action to curb greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to
climate change.
"APPARENT STANDSTILL" IN WARMING?
Noting that each of the last three decades has been warmer
than the one that preceded it, he said an "apparent standstill"
in global warming could be due to weak El Nino patterns, which
would normally heat up things in many places, and strong La Nina
patterns, which have a corresponding cooling effect.
Hansen said it also might be due to fast-developing
countries like China and India, where increased particulate air
pollution from fossil-fueled vehicles and industries can reflect
sunlight and keep temperatures lower.
Despite evidence that human activities that emit carbon
dioxide contribute to climate change, some skeptics maintain
that the rise in global temperatures is due to natural
variability or other non-human factors. Others question whether
temperatures are in fact rising.
NOAA said in its report that most parts of the world were
hotter than average over the course of 2012, including most of
North and South America, most of Europe and Africa and western,
southern and far northeastern Asia.
Most of Alaska, far western Canada, Central Asia, parts of
the eastern and equatorial Pacific, southern Atlantic and parts
of the Southern Ocean around Antarctica were cooler than
average, according to NOAA's National Climatic Data Center.
The two agencies also issued their report on global snow and
ice cover, finding that the Northern Hemisphere had its 14th
largest winter snow cover in 47 years of record-keeping. By
spring, though, Northern Hemisphere snow cover shrank to the
sixth-smallest size on record, NOAA said.
Arctic sea ice - an important global weather-maker - shrank
to its smallest size ever in 2012, 49 percent below the average
and 293,400 square miles (760,000 square km) below the previous
record smallest, set in 2007.
By contrast, Antarctic sea ice was above average for most of
2012.