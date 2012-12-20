* Best estimate of temperature 0.57 degrees above average
* 2010 is currently warmest year on record
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Dec 20 Global temperatures are forecast
to be 0.57 degrees above the long-term average next year, making
2013 one of the warmest years on record, Britain's Met Office
said on Thursday.
"It is very likely that 2013 will be one of the warmest 10
years in the record which goes back to 1850, and it is likely to
be warmer than 2012," the Met Office said in its annual forecast
for the coming year.
Next year was expected to be between 0.43 and 0.71 degrees
Celsius warmer than the long-term global average of 14 degrees
(1961-1990), with a best estimate of around 0.57, it said.
Its forecast is based on its own research as well as data
from the University of East Anglia, the NASA Goddard Institute
of Space Studies and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration.
Rising temperatures could be due to the natural variability
of the climate and global warming from increasing greenhouse gas
emissions, Dave Britton, Met Office forecaster, told Reuters.
A warmer global average temperature does not necessarily
mean every region of the world will get hotter, as regional
climate variability produces different effects in different
parts of the world, he added.
Eleven of the 12 hottest years on record have occurred since
2001, according to data from the World Meteorological
Organisation.
Last year is ranked the warmest on record, having been 0.54
degrees above the long-term average, while 2012 is ranked the
ninth warmest, with a rise of 0.45 degree Celsius.
Many scientists blame increasing temperatures on man-made
greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and say they
can lead to rising sea levels and extreme weather events.
Global carbon dioxide emissions hit a record high in 2011,
led by China, the International Energy Agency said in May.
This year has already seen several examples of extreme
weather events, such as superstorm Sandy which hit the east
coast of the United States in October. Parts of the United
States also experienced their worst drought in more than half a
century this summer.
Britain had been suffering a drought before a record wet
spring and early summer.
Last week, a leaked draft report from the Intergovernmental
Panel on Climate Change showed global average temperatures could
be more than 2 degrees above average by 2100 and may reach 4.8
degrees.
Low-lying island states and other countries vulnerable to
rising sea levels, floods and hurricanes have been putting
pressure on developed countries to curb greenhouse gas emissions
and keep the rise in temperatures to within a limit of 2 degrees
this century.
A U.N. conference aimed at curbing emissions ended this
month with little progress.