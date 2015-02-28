LONDON, Feb 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Doctors should
take the lead in supporting political efforts to cut the pace of
climate change and encouraging more people to see the problem as
a crucial issue for public health, experts say.
With the 68th World Health Assembly coming up in May in
Geneva, countries are poised to adopt the world's first
resolution on air pollution and health, in an effort to reduce
premature deaths linked to air pollution.
Studies have found that air pollution can worsen a variety
of health problems, from heart disease to strokes, said Carlos
Dora, coordinator of public health and the environment at the
World Health Organization (WHO).
That suggests doctors should take action to try to curb air
pollution and climate change, he said.
"Climate change is a big factor (in determining peoples')
health in the short term and doctors should take notice," he
said.
In particular, "there are a number of challenges to the
capacities of current health systems to respond to these health
issues, so doctors should be prepared", he said.
For a growing number of doctors, "health and climate change
are no longer seen as different issues and are almost seen as
synonymous because there is more evidence and data out there
that link the two," he said.
A survey of members of the American Thoracic Society, which
represents 15,000 physicians and other medical professionals who
work on respiratory disease and related issues, found that the
majority were already seeing health effects in patients that
they believe are linked to climate change.
Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they have seen an
increase in chronic diseases in patients that are linked to air
pollution, and 65 percent said they believed climate change was
directly relevant to patient care, according to the survey,
conducted by the Center for Climate Change Communication at
George Mason University and published in the February edition of
the journal Annals of the American Thoracic Society.
"There is more pressure for the health sectors to prepare
themselves on how they can help the population in dealing with
the diseases related to air pollution," Dora said.
DATA SHARING
Dora said the resolution that WHO is working on would
encourage health systems to have a more proactive response in
dealing with health issues related to climate change, for
instance by sharing health data about levels and sources of air
pollution with other countries and prioritising ways to curb
emissions.
Health care providers should reach out and work with other
health sectors in other countries to tackle these issues because
working on a global scale could help find and implement
solutions more quickly, the resolution suggests.
The resolution is currently being negotiated and is expected
to be adopted in May at the assembly.
This is not the first time that health and climate experts
are encouraging doctors to see health and climate as related
issues and to advocate for action on climate change.
A group of military and medical experts published an article
in the British Medical Journal in 2008 urging doctors to take a
leading role in the highlighting the dangers of climate change,
which could lead global security threats and health problems
from worsening allergies to injuries from more frequent
weather-related disasters.
Today, six of the top 10 polluted cities in the world are in
India, with New Delhi topping the list for particulate matter in
the air over a year, according to data from WHO. New Delhi's
annual average concentration of particulate matter registered
153 micrograms per cubic metre, with 25 micrograms per cubic
metre considered a safe limit by WHO.
Dora said more doctors in India and China, also well-known
for its poor air quality, should step up to help tackle climate
change and its health impacts in their cities.
"In general, doctors [in India and China] are not very
engaged," he said. But "India is working on getting the doctor's
engagement in climate change responses and preparedness for what
could happen in the future."
Dora said he is optimistic the expected new international
resolution on health and climate change could improve
preparedness to deal with climate change.
"This resolution will provide the health sector with the
equipment, tools, knowledge and capacity to respond to
climate-related health issues in their area, while drawing upon
resources and ideas from other players," he said. "There's still
a lot the health systems can do, though, to adapt to climate
change."
