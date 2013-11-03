(Repeats to remove EMBARGO tag. Story has now been released.)
* Cleaner cooking stoves could save 1 million lives a
year-study
* Less pollution could also slow global warming
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
OSLO, Nov 4 Simple measures to reduce pollution
from cooking stoves in developing nations could save a million
lives a year and help slow global warming, a World Bank study
showed on Monday.
Tighter restrictions on diesel emissions, for instance from
car exhausts, could also avert 340,000 premature deaths annually
by reining in soot and other heat-trapping pollutants that are
also stoking climate change, it said.
The study called for tough limits on pollution from methane
and soot, which can settle on snow and ice and hasten a thaw by
darkening the surface, in everything from cooking and heating to
mining and flaring by the oil and gas industry.
"The damage from indoor cooking smoke alone is horrendous -
every year, four million people die from exposure to the smoke,"
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement of the
study "on Thin Ice: How Cutting Pollution can Slow Warming and
Save Lives."
Many people in developing nations cook on open fires with
wood or coal, exposing people - mainly women and children - to
fumes that cause everything from respiratory problems to heart
disease.
"If more clean cook-stoves - stoves that use less or cleaner
fuel - would be used it could save one million lives," the
report said of the annual benefits.
PERMAFROST
Mass produced, such stoves can cost a few dollars each.
Monday's study was co-written by the International
Cryosphere Climate Initiative - the cryosphere is the world's
ice, snow and permafrost from Siberia to Antarctica.
New stoves use fans to improve combustion, or
less-polluting fuels such as gas from crop waste or manure.
"If we act fast and cut common pollutants like soot and
methane we can slow the rate of warming...and if we did so we
can save millions of lives," Rachel Kyte, World Bank vice
president for sustainable development, told a telephone news
conference.
Tighter controls on pollution could also boost crop growth,
the report said. Plant growth can be hampered by a haze of
pollution.
A 2011 U.N. study estimated that measures to limit air
pollutants such as methane and soot could slow the pace of
global warming by 0.5 degree Celsius (0.9 Fahrenheit) by
mid-century.
A study in August 2013, however, said benefits will be far
less. Temperatures have risen by about 0.8 C
(1.4 F) since before the Industrial Revolution.
Almost 200 nations will meet in Warsaw from Nov. 11-22 to
consider ways to combat global warming. They have agreed to work
out by the end of 2015 a deal that will enter into force from
2020.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; editing by Ralph Boulton)