OSLO Feb 26 Hot weather extremes have increased
around the world in the past 15 years despite a slowdown in the
overall pace of global warming, a study showed on Wednesday.
Heat extremes are among the damaging impacts of climate
change as they can raise death rates, especially among the
elderly, damage food crops and strain everything from water to
energy supplies.
"Observational data show a continued increase of hot
extremes over land during the so-called global warming hiatus,"
scientists in Switzerland, Australia and Canada wrote in the
journal Nature Climate Change.
A Russian heatwave in 2010 killed more than 55,000 people
and a 2003 European heatwave killed 66,000. Pakistan recorded a
temperature of 53.5 degrees Celsius (128 Fahrenheit) in 2010,
the highest in Asia since 1942.
The average pace of warming at the planet's surface has
slowed from the 20th century in what scientists link to factors
such as absorption of more heat by the oceans, more sun-dimming
pollution or volcanic eruptions.
This hiatus has heartened those who doubt that governments
need to make big, urgent investments to shift from fossil fuels
towards renewable energies. Almost 200 nations have agreed to
work out a deal by the end of 2015 to combat climate change.
Wednesday's report found that the area of the world's land
surface with 10, 30 and 50 extreme heat days a year had risen
since 1997 from a 1979-2010 average, sometimes more than
doubling, with big swings from year to year. Strongest gains
were in the Arctic and mid-latitudes.
It was unclear why heat extremes had continued rising
despite the hiatus. One possibility was that the oceans had
soaked up heat from the atmosphere and slowed overall global
warming, even as the land had been exposed to extremes.
"There is no reason to expect the (trend towards more hot
extremes) to stop," lead author Sonia Seneviratne, of the
Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science at ETH Zurich,
told Reuters.
The report follows other signs of more extreme weather as
greenhouse gas emissions rise to new peaks.
A World Meteorological Organization (WMO) review last year
showed that 56 countries reported a hot temperature record from
2001-10, while just 14 reported a new cold record.
England had a record 38.5 C (101.3F) in 2003, while northern
Ireland had a record low -11.3 C (11.7 F) in 2010.
In Geneva, Michel Jarraud, head of the WMO, told a meeting
on Tuesday that 13 of the 14 warmest years on record had been
since 2000. "We are not seeing what I would call a pause in
global temperature increases," he said.
