By Deborah Zabarenko
| WASHINGTON, March 23
WASHINGTON, March 23 An "unprecedented"
March heat wave in much of the continental United States has set
or tied more than 7,000 high temperature records, and signals a
warming climate, health and weather experts said on Friday.
While natural climate variability plays a major role, it is
the addition of human-spurred climate change that makes this
particular hot spell extraordinary, the scientists said in a
telephone and web briefing.
"This heat wave is essentially unprecedented," said Heidi
Cullen of the nonprofit science and communication organization
Climate Central. "It's hard to grasp how massive and significant
this is."
Since March 12, more than 7,000 high temperature records
have been equaled or exceeded, Cullen said, citing figures from
the U.S. National Climatic Data Center (here).
(Cullen said the climatic center's site had been down
because of heavy traffic from users seeking extreme temperature
numbers. The URL above is a cached version from March 19.)
These records include daytime high temperatures and
record-high low temperatures overnight, which in some cases are
higher than previous record highs for the day, Cullen said.
"When low temperatures are breaking previous record highs,
that's when you see this is incredibly special," she said.
Cullen noted that this warmth is part of a trend that is
pushing the spring season earlier by an average of three days in
the contiguous 48 U.S. states.
The date of first leafing -- the day when buds burst open --
has moved forward from March 20, where it was during the 30-year
period from 1951 to 1980, to March 17, where it has been for the
period from 1981 to 2010.
JUICING POLLEN WITH CARBON DIOXIDE
An online report (climatecentral.org) accompanying
the briefing shows that some states have an even earlier spring,
with Montana, Washington state, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and
Connecticut seeing spring arrive five days or more ahead of the
previous average.
This early wake-up call for plants and animals can have
disastrous health consequences, especially for children, said
Dr. Aaron Bernstein of the Center for Health and the Global
Environment at Harvard Medical School.
Pollen counts are breaking records around the United States,
Bernstein said, noting that allergies cost the U.S. economy
between $6 billion and $12 billion annually.
The early heat stimulates growth in plants and the pollen
season has gotten longer by one to two weeks over the last
half-century, while the higher levels of carbon dioxide in the
air stimulate pollen production in highly allergenic plants like
ragweed, Bernstein said.
The rates of sensitization to pollen in the United States
are also on the rise, he said, which means people who never
suffered from pollen-related allergies may feel them now.
"As we juice these plants with carbon dioxide, we're going
to make people have greater allergy symptoms," Bernstein said.
"Most likely the weird weather arises from natural variation
on top of a warming climate," said Michael Oppenheimer, a
geoscientist at Princeton and a veteran participant in the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. "What we're seeing
now is not surprising in the greenhouse world ... It's just the
beginning of our experience with the new atmosphere."
Oppenheimer was a lead author of the panel's path-breaking
2007 report that analyzed research by hundreds of scientists and
found there was a 90 percent probability that climate change is
occurring and human activities contribute to it.
That report projected an increase in heat waves, droughts,
floods, severe storms and extreme temperatures as a result of
human-spurred global warming, caused in part by rising emissions
of greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide emitted by fossil
fuel burning.
(Editing by Stacey Joyce)