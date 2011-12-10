* Disagreements remain over draft texts
* Acrimonious exchanges as talks drag
* Vulnerable nations, EU seek more ambitious text
* U.S., China standoff overshadows talks
(Adds wrangling over texts)
By Agnieszka Flak and Barbara Lewis
DURBAN, Dec 10 The chairwoman of U.N.
climate talks urged delegates to approve a compromise deal on
fighting global warming in the interests of the planet, but a
deal remained elusive as rich and poor states traded barbs over
the limited scope of the package.
South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said
the four separate texts were not perfect but represented a good
outcome after two weeks of sometimes fraught negotiations
in the port city of Durban.
"Let us agree to accept the Durban outcome package. I feel
the four pieces of the package before us .... represent a
comprehensive, balanced and credible set of outcomes for this
conference," she said.
"I think we all realise they are not perfect. But we should
not let the perfect become the enemy of the good and the
possible," she added.
The talks, which were due to end on Friday, dragged on
throughout Saturday and looked set to continue into a second
extra day, as visibly tired delegates argued over a deal.
The testy late night mood contrasted with an earlier mood of
cautious optimism that had suggested agreement on the four
separate accord in the package was possible on Saturday.
Sticking points included an extension of the Kyoto Protocol,
the only global pact enforcing carbon cuts. The draft text says
the second Kyoto phase should end in 2017, but that clashes with
the EU's own binding goal to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent
by 2020.
Venezuela's climate envoy lambasted the EU position she said
"anchors the lowest level of ambition and that actually promises
us a second commitment period that is completely weak". Other
envoys defended the EU bloc for enshrining its pledge in law.
Behind the haggling, the talks have boiled down to a tussle
between the United States, which wants all polluters to be held
to the same legal standard on emissions cuts, and China and
India who want to ensure their fast growing economies are not
shackled.
Among technical points holding up the other accords in the
proposed package were arguments over complex government
emissions permits and forestry accounting rules.
HOPES DASHED?
The spectre of a collapse in the talks hovered over the
dragging negotiations. Failure would be a major setback for host
South Africa and raise the prospect that the Kyoto Protocol
could expire at the end of 2012 with no successor treaty in
place.
Earlier, Brazil's climate envoy Luiz Alberto Figueiredo
Machado had said he believed a deal would still be done,
avoiding the postponement of decisions until next year.
"We are agreeing a protocol or another legal instrument.
Everything is there," he said. Developing and EU states objected
to the phrase "legal framework" in a previous draft, saying it
was too vague, insisting "instrument" implied a more binding
commitment.
That commitment would start "by 2020, so as not to have a
gap," he said. That date would meet a key EU demand.
Scientists warn, however, that time is running out to close
the gap between current pledges on cutting greenhouse gases and
avoiding a catastrophic rise in average global temperatures.
U.N. reports released in the last month warned delays on a
global agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions will make it
harder to keep the average rise to within 2 Celsius over the
next century.
A warming planet has already intensified droughts and
floods, increased crop failures and sea levels could rise to
levels that would submerge several small island nations, who are
holding out for more ambitious targets in emissions cuts.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, Jon Herskovitz, Andrew Allan and
Michael Szabo and Stian Reklev; editing by Jon Boyle)