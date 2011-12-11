* U.N. climate talks agree deal on global warming
* Negotiators agree global climate fund
(Recasts)
By Jon Herskovitz and Nina Chestney
DURBAN, Dec 11 U.N. climate change talks
agreed a pact on Sunday that for the first time would force all
the biggest polluters to take action to slow the pace of global
changing.
The deal follows years of failed attempts to impose
legally-binding, international cuts on emerging giants, such as
China and India.
The developed world had already accepted formal targets
under a first phase of the Kyoto Protocol, which runs out at the
end of next year, although the United States had never ratified
its commitment.
After days of emotional debate, the chairwoman of the United
Nations climate talks urged delegates to approve four packages,
which have legal force.
"We came here with plan A, and we have concluded this
meeting with plan A to save one planet for the future of our
children and our grandchildren to come," South African Foreign
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said.
"We have made history," she said, bringing the hammer down
on more than two weeks of sometimes fractious talks in the South
African port of Durban, the longest in two decades of U.N.
climate talks.
The deal was welcomed by Brazil, one of the globe's emerging
economic powers.
"I am relieved we have what we came here to get. We have a
robust outcome, an excellent text about a new phase in the
international fight against climate change. It clearly points to
action," said Brazil's climate envoy Luiz Alberto Figueiredo.
The Durban talks had been due to wrap up on Friday, but
dragged into a second extra day on Sunday because of disputes
over how to phrase the legal commitment.
The European Union pushed for strong wording and the three
biggest emitters the United States, China and India resisted.
"We've had very intense discussions, we were not happy with
reopening the text, but in the spirit of flexibility and
accommodation shown by all, we have shown our flexibility, we
have agreed to the words you just mentioned and we agree to
adopt it," India's Environment Minister Jayanthi Natarajan said.
But environmentalists and small island states, which fear
they literally could sink under the rising sea levels caused by
climate change, have said it is still not strong enough.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, Barbara Lewis, Agnieszka Flak,
Andrew Allan, Michael Szabo and Stian Reklev; editing by Jon
Boyle)