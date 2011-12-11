* Trust in Kyoto process shaken, but not totally broken
* Kyoto Protocol can still motivate positive change
* Green technology ultimately could be the bigger driver
By Barbara Lewis
DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 11 When the
Kyoto Protocol, the world's only legally-binding pact to tackle
climate change was adopted in the economically-booming 1990s, it
was meant to be a down payment.
Sunday's tentative promise, thrashed out over days of talks,
that all the big emitters will eventually join an international
scheme of carbon reduction targets is the latest small
instalment and allows U.N. law to retain some value in trying to
stop the planet from overheating.
Environmentalists want much more.
But persuading major emitters China and India, who were not
part of the original Kyoto carbon cuts, and the United States,
which signed but did not ratify the Kyoto Protocol, to agree to
any kind of a global, legal deal is still a small step previous
climate summits failed to manage.
"International targets do two things. They motivate and
reinforce national policy and they give confidence to countries
and investors that policy will last," said Michael Jacobs,
visiting professor of climate change and the environment at the
London School of Economics.
"In the end what drives emissions reduction is national
policy, not international targets. Durban can only provide the
basis for this."
The European Union, which has enshrined Kyoto principles
into its own law, led the charge for an agreement that would
eventually produce a top-down deal with legal strength, rather
than the bottom-up approach as favoured by the United States and
others, involving only domestic legislation and voluntary
pledges.
"We think you need a multilateral system," said Environment
Minister Marcin Korolec of Poland, current holder of the EU
presidency. He went so far as to compare the success of Sunday's
deal with climate talks in 1995, which led to the Kyoto Protocol
two years later.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard has repeatedly said
the EU's own experience proves top-down, binding targets are the
way to guarantee action.
In addition to its commitment under the first phase of the
Kyoto Protocol, the European Union has its own set of three 2020
green goals, two of which are binding and one of which is not
binding.
It is on track to meet the mandatory goals of a 20 percent
drop in emissions and a 20 percent rise in renewable energy, but
is only expected to half-meet a third, non-binding aim of a 20
percent improvement in energy efficiency through measures such
as insulation and better building design.
The Kyoto Protocol inspired the EU's own legislation and for
the treaty's supporters, it can continue to motivate positive
change.
Even the extremely lengthy debates, especially in Durban,
where the conference broke records in terms of running over
time, have intrinsic value.
"Smaller countries have really been the conscience of the
conference," said Jason Anderson, head of European climate and
energy policy at WWF.
He cited the impact of impassioned pleas from small island
nations who fear they could sink under rising sea levels without
a strong global pact.
But he also said climate change talks were only one very
complex forum for moving to a greener future.
In parallel, a green technology race, driven by business
momentum, has accelerated and the business community argues it
is far more likely than U.N. talks to deliver on time.
GREEN TECH RACE
China and the United States, as well as being the two
biggest carbon emitters, are at the helm of the contest to adopt
greener energy sources.
They had to be heavily-persuaded to agree to any kind of
wording in Durban that would imply legally binding carbon
emissions cuts, but they have adopted green technology with
enthusiasm.
In 2010, China invested $54 billion in low carbon energy
technology, compared to the United States' $34 billion, the U.S.
Pew Environment Group said.
India, the world's third biggest carbon emitter behind China
and the United States, is also nervous that binding emissions
targets might hobble its economic growth, but it too has also
begun moving towards green development.
It has to tackle issues, including the potentially huge
capital investment costs of green energy, which are only cheaper
in the long run. And it remains to be seen whether it can catch
up with China and the United States.
Equally, internationally binding agreements provide no
guarantees of change.
Canada, whose huge deposits of oil sands make it a financial
challenge to reduce its carbon emissions growth, was
theoretically bound by the first phase of Kyoto, but in practice
had made clear it has no intention of meeting its targets.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Jon Boyle)