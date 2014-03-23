* Climate may already be having irreversible impact-draft
* New U.N. report to raise pressure on governments to act
OSLO, March 23 Global warming will disrupt food
supplies, slow world economic growth and may already be causing
irreversible damage to nature, according to a U.N. report due
this week that will put pressure on governments to act.
A 29-page draft by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate
Change (IPCC) will also outline many ways to adapt to rising
temperatures, more heatwaves, floods and rising seas.
"The scientific reasoning for reducing emissions and
adapting to climate change is becoming far more compelling,"
Rajendra Pachauri, chair of the IPCC, told Reuters in Beijing.
Scientists and more than 100 governments will meet in Japan
from March 25-29 to edit and approve the report. It will guide
policies in the run-up to a U.N. summit in Paris in 2015 meant
to decide a deal to curb rising greenhouse gas emissions.
The 29-page draft projects risks such as food and water
shortages and extinctions of animals and plants. Crop yields
would range from unchanged to a fall of up to 2 percent a
decade, compared to a world without warming, it says.
And some natural systems may face risks of "abrupt or
drastic changes" that could mean irreversible shifts, such as a
runaway melt of Greenland or a drying of the Amazon rainforest.
It said there were "early warning signs that both coral reef
and Arctic systems are already experiencing irreversible regime
shifts". Corals are at risk in warmer seas and the Arctic region
is thawing fast.
Climate change will hit growth. Warming of 2.5 degrees
Celsius above pre-industrial levels could mean "global aggregate
economic losses between 0.2 and 2.0 percent of income", it says.
Almost 200 governments have agreed to limit warming to less
than 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, mainly by
curbing emissions from burning fossil fuels.
Temperatures have already risen by about 0.8 Celsius (1.4F).
RISING RISKS
"A wide range of impacts from climate change are already
happening," said Chris Field of Stanford University and a
co-chair of the IPCC report. "Risks are much greater with more
warming than less warming."
"And it doesn't require 100 percent certainty before you
have creative options for moving forwards ... there are
compelling adaptation options," he told Reuters by telephone.
The report points to options such as improved planning for
disasters such as hurricanes or flooding, efforts to breed
drought- or flood-resistant crops, measures to save water and
energy or wider use of insurance.
Field said the IPCC will have to take account of thousands
of comments since the draft was leaked to a climate sceptic's
website late last year.
And the findings will be under scrutiny, especially after
the previous IPCC assessment in 2007 wrongly projected that
Himalayan glaciers might all melt by 2035, affecting water
supplies for millions of people from China to India.
This time, a sub-chapter projects Himalayan ice will range
from a 2 percent gain to a 29 percent loss by 2035. "It is
virtually certain that these projections are more reliable than
an earlier erroneous assessment," it says.
The study is the second part of a mammoth three-part report.
The first, in September, raised the probability that human
activities, rather than natural variations, are the main cause
of warming since 1950 to at least 95 percent from 90 in 2007.
But many people in big emitting nations are unconvinced.
Only 40 percent of Americans and 39 percent of Chinese view
climate change as a major threat, according to a Pew Research
Center survey of 39 nations in 2013.
A third instalment, due in Berlin in mid-March, will show
solutions to climate change such as more renewable energy.
