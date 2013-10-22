(In paragraph 7, Climate Policy Initiative corrects its earlier
information. The amounts refer to investment received by
countries, not investments made)
* Investment way below level needed to combat climate change
* Private finance made up 62 pct of total investment
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Oct 22 Global spending to combat climate
change fell last year and remains far below the level needed to
prevent its most dangerous effects, a report by the Climate
Policy Initiative said on Tuesday.
Investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency and
adaptation to climate change totalled $359 billion, $5 billion
less than in 2011, as an economic slowdown hit state and
private-sector budgets.
The International Energy Agency estimated last year that $5
trillion of investment in clean energy alone was needed by 2020
to keep a rise in global temperatures to within 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).
Scientists say that threshold is the minimum required to
avoid the most devastating effects of climate change, such as
the melting of ice caps and catastrophic rises in sea level.
"Investment to combat and adapt to climate change is
happening around the world, but it's short of where it needs to
be and efforts to grow it have not been successful enough," said
Thomas Heller, executive director of the Climate Policy
Initiative. CPI promotes efforts to wean economies off the
fossil fuels that scientists believe are almost certainly the
main cause of industrial-era global warming.
Private investment accounted for 62 percent, or $224
billion, of total global climate investment in 2012, while
public sources of finance such as incentives, loans and project
investment accounted for the rest, CPI's report said. (
www.ClimatePolicyInitiative.org )
Rich countries received $177 billion of investment in
climate change activities last year, while developing countries
received $182 billion, the Climate Policy Initiative said.
Meanwhile, the OECD said this month that governments around
the world spent $523 billion in 2011 on subsidising fossil
fuels.
Next month, more than 190 governments will meet in Warsaw
for United Nations climate negotiations, hoping to make progress
on a deal to cut greenhouse gas emissions that should be signed
by 2015.
On the agenda at that meeting will be the question of
raising money to support developing countries tackle and adapt
to climate change.
Governments have already agreed to raise $100 billion a year
by 2020, but a fund set up to channel some of that money is
still not operational.
At a conference in London on Monday, U.N. climate chief
Christiana Figueres said most of the money needed to combat
climate change would have to come from the private sector.
"$100 billion is the tail that is going to wag the dog. The
financing needed is $1 trillion a year - that is what needs to
be mobilised," she said.
