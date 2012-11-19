By Kay Henderson
| DES MOINES
DES MOINES Nov 19 A group of scientists in the
top U.S. grain-growing state of Iowa said on Monday that this
year's harsh drought was a sign of things to come and should
spur more action to prepare for the challenges of a warming
climate.
"Weather varies too much and has too many drivers to
attribute any particular event to a single cause like climate
change, but there is a clear pattern of crop loss and property
damage from increasingly frequent events such as flooding,
drought and dangerous storms," said Dave Courard-Hauri, chairman
of Drake University's Environmental Science and Policy Program,
at a press briefing.
"We don't face a choice between our economy and the planet.
The choice is between addressing the causes and effects of
climate change or spending ever more money cleaning up from
events like we've seen in the past several years," he said.
The top grower of U.S. corn and soybeans, the two biggest
cash grain crops, Iowa is also a big hog and cattle producer.
Iowa and Illinois together produce about one-third of the
nation's corn and soybeans for food, feed and fuels.
The 2012 drought, the most intense in more than a half
century, cut Iowa's corn output by 19 percent and soybeans by 14
percent from last year, according to government crop estimates.
Livestock and dairy producers, with less insurance
protection, are being hit hardest as feed and forage prices
soar, causing farmers to cull herds or go out of business.
Christopher Anderson, the assistant director of Iowa State
University's climate science program, says there is "clear,
statistical evidence" that extreme high temperatures are
happening more often than extreme low temperatures in Iowa.
"Since 1981, the likelihood of severely wet springs has more
than doubled. What was once a one-in-10-year wet spring is now
occurring two to three times in every 10 years," he said. "Yet
2012 reminds us that dry summers can still happen. The 2012 July
and August statewide rainfall was the lowest since 1976."
Jerald Schnoor, co-director of the University of Iowa's
Center for Global and Regional Environmental Research, said
state policymakers should use 2012 climate data to make new
decisions, like doubling wind energy production and using
methane from livestock manure and city sewage treatment plants.
"We have confidence in recent findings that climate change
is real and having an impact on the Iowa economy and on our
natural resources," Schnoor said.
The group issued an "Iowa Climate Statement" signed by 138
scientists at 27 Iowa colleges and universities.
"The climate likely will continue to warm due to increasing
global emissions and accumulation of greenhouse gases," the
statement said. "Iowa should lead innovation in reducing
greenhouse gas emissions, improve resilience in agriculture and
communities, and move towards greater energy efficiency and
increased use of renewable energy."