STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 Top climate scientists blamed mankind more clearly than ever as the main cause of global warming in a report on Friday meant to guide governments in dealing with rising temperatures, delegates said.

"It's been accepted," Jonathan Lynn, spokesman for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, told reporters.

Delegates said the report raised the probability that most global warming was manmade to 95 percent, from 90 percent in its previous report in 2007. The report also says that a recent slowdown in warming is unlikely to last.