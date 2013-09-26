* Influential IPCC summary due on Friday
* Expected to show climate impacts will worsen
* Should help business understand scale of risks
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Sept 26 Companies increasingly factor
extreme weather into their strategic planning and a report from
the United Nations due on Friday is expected to underscore the
heightened risks they face.
Extreme temperatures, droughts, and sea level rises will all
get worse unless governments make sharp cuts to greenhouse gas
emissions, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
summary report is expected to conclude.
It is also expected to say human activities are "extremely
likely" - at least a 95 percent probability - to be the main
cause of warming since the 1950s, according to leaked drafts of
the report seen by Reuters.
Most companies already examine how climate change and
extreme weather events could impact their output, operations,
goods availability and demand.
A survey by the Carbon Disclosure Project and Accenture in
January showed that 70 percent of the 2,415 companies polled
believed their revenue would be significantly affected by a
changing climate.
Some 51 percent said that drought or extreme rain had
already affected their businesses, which represented a combined
spending power of $1 trillion.
"For business, it is not about arguing with scientific
consensus; it is about understanding the scale of the risk,"
said Celine Herweijer, partner at PwC.
"It is about simple business risk and planning: where can
you invest; how can you protect your infrastructure; where can
you source supplies; what is the cost of commodities; what's
your plan B?," she added.
RISKS
Utilities and manufacturers are studying weather patterns
which could put their sites and operations at risk while
retailers, such as Tesco, are studying their supply
chain to consider the impact of climate change on agricultural
commodities.
Insurers might have to ditch traditional models for pricing
risk as extreme weather events increase and premiums become
unaffordable for homeowners and businesses.
Around 80 percent of the assets of companies on London's
FTSE350 index are overseas, many in the countries most
vulnerable to climate change such as India, China, South Africa
and Brazil.
Spirits maker Diageo has been expanding in emerging
markets such as Africa, India and Latin America, and expects
water-related stress on crops to affect its businesses.
"As our business continues to grow, particularly in emerging
markets, the climate change impacts increase. As we broaden our
strategy from our own operations to our supply chain, the report
reaffirms this is the right strategy to take," said Michael
Alexander, head of environment at the firm.
Diageo, which sells brands such as Guinness beer and
Smirnoff vodka, relies on wheat, barley, corn and maize but
temperature and rainfall changes will affect some growing areas,
prompting the firm to turn to less water-intensive crops such as
sorghum or cassava.
For telecom companies such as Britain's BT Group,
more extreme weather will not only affect its suppliers in
emerging markets but its networks in Europe.
"The BT network in the UK is a strategic national asset and
we are looking at how we can model (based on the IPCC report)
what could happen on the flood plains over the next 50 to 100
years," said Niall Dunne, BT Group's head of sustainability.
"The more extreme weather impacts on our network, the more
faults there are. BT Fibre Optic Broadband and BT Sport are
multi-billion pound investments and we need to protect those in
the long term."