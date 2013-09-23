* Industrialisation, not climate, to blame for shortages
-analysts
* Problems could worsen as population rises and supplies
reach limit
* Conservation, not big engineering feats, seen as key to
solutions
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Sept 23 For China, global warming has
become something of a convenient truth.
Beijing blames climate change for wreaking havoc on scarce
water resources, but critics say the country's headlong drive to
build its industrial prowess and huge hydro projects are just as
responsible.
On the eve of a global climate change conference in
Stockholm, a U.N. climate body says shrinking glaciers in
central Asia and the Himalayas would affect water resources in
downstream river catchments, which include China.
"Some regions are already near the critical temperature
threshold," the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
said in a draft summary report obtained by Reuters.
"In parts of Asia, increases in flood and drought will
exacerbate rural poverty, due to negative impacts on rice crops
and increases in food prices and costs of living."
Rising temperatures are likely to speed icecap melting in
the Himalayas, which could bring first floods and then severe
drought, with diminished seasonal melts unable to replenish
China's rivers, including the mighty Yangtze.
This year, China published a national "water census" showing
that as many as 28,000 rivers logged in a government database
had vanished since the 1990s, leaving just under 23,000.
The census gave no reason for the disappearance, but China's
weather bureau said several major rivers, including the Yellow
River, a massive northern waterway linking nine provinces, had
been dwindling since 1970 and the trend was likely to continue.
"We have witnessed major fluctuations in precipitation in
different parts of China," said Ma Jun, a water expert and
director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs
(IPE), which monitors China's rivers.
"One thing in the mind of policymakers and researchers is
that climate change will add to uncertainties -- in some areas,
the water supply situation is already quite tense."
But rising temperatures are only part of China's problems,
many of which have resulted from overpopulation, aggressive
industrialisation and a huge reliance on elaborate engineering
schemes to irrigate crops and harness scarce supplies.
"China's water shortages stem more from problematic
urbanisation and water resource management, rather than the
scapegoat of climate change," said Zhou Lei, a fellow at Nanjing
University who studies how industry affects the environment.
"In my home town in Jiangxi, the water system consisted of
underground springs, ponds, wetlands, brooks, streams, and
seasonal rivulets, but all these have been totally ruined in the
last 20 years due to a catastrophic urbanisation plan, a
construction mania and transport megaprojects," he said.
WRINGING CHINA DRY
China has vowed to spend trillions of yuan to boost
supplies, clean rivers and protect water tables.
But even if supplies remain steady, water resources per
person, now at 2,100 cubic metres or 28 percent of the global
average, are expected to decline further as the population
grows.
At the same time, Beijing still needs to feed its growing
food, energy and industrial demand.
Hundreds of rivers have already vanished in northwestern
Gansu, one of the country's driest regions.
In the town of Minqin, residents said the problem was not
new, with the nearby Shiyang river disappearing not because of
temperature rises, but because a vast upstream reservoir built
two decades ago to irrigate a large farm cut off their supply.
China has long sought to wring as much water as it can from
its parched earth, but is approaching the limits of what it can
retrieve. Projections expect total annual demand to reach 700
billion to 800 billion cubic metres by 2030, only slightly lower
than total available supplies.
"In the last 50 years we have mainly focused on expanding
water supplies, but at this moment I think we have in many areas
reached our limit and we need to shift our focus to
conservation," said Ma.
The reliance on megaprojects to solve shortages has created
a vicious circle, channelling water to state-owned farms, giant
industrial plants or hydropower stations, diverting natural
flows and leaving surrounding areas more parched than before.
Some regions desperate for growth have been forced to choose
between water and energy. Gansu plans to build several giant
hydro plants in the upper reaches of the Yellow River, defying
warnings that this could restrict downstream water supplies.
Elsewhere, green groups say scarce water resources are being
diverted from agriculture to profitable coal-fired power plants,
with China building thirsty "coal production bases" in dry areas
such as Inner Mongolia, Ningxia and Shaanxi.
But even flood-prone southwestern provinces have suffered
from droughts once regarded as unthinkable.
In Yunnan, dozens of rivers have been dammed to generate
power, and complex canal systems built to improve irrigation.
Water diversion has made shortages more likely. Several
rivers in the province have dried up over the last decade, and
drought has been common. In April, hundreds of wells and streams
dried up, creating a crisis for thousands of farmers.
"China is looking always at megaprojects rather than
addressing the root causes," said Zhou.
"They experiment with technologies to treat the problem,
like the water transfer projects being done right now, but they
are draining resources in a very wrong way."
China has put its faith in elaborate engineering and
technological solutions such as giant dams and diversion
channels, besides cloud seeding and desalination.
Its biggest megaproject of all is a vast system of canals
known as the South-North Water Diversion project.
Opponents say the project, designed to connect the
flood-prone Yangtze with the drought-hit Yellow river through
three cross-country canals, including one in the far west, where
the two rivers originate, could worsen shortages.
"The negative impact of these big engineering projects could
be quite serious and some of the problems could be transferred
to other areas, especially in the west," said Ma.
"We spent our resources mainly on engineering and on
technologies to drill deeper, build dams and work on water
diversion projects, but we need to work on conservation."
(Additional reporting by Alister Doyle in OSLO and Carlos
Barria in MINQIN, China; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)