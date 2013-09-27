Coal power plants are seen behind the open-cast lignite mine Garzweiler of German power supplier RWE near the village of Grevenbroich west of Cologne April 13, 2013. Picture taken on April 13. REUTERS/Ina Fassbende

STOCKHOLM Top climate scientists took a big step on Friday toward raising the probability that most global warming is man-made to at least 95 percent in a report that outlines risks to the planet from rising temperatures, delegates said.

Delegates completed a line-by-line review of a report that will be a guide for government action to slow warming, they said. The meeting, of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, still had to formally adopt the full text later on Friday.

"The hard work is done," one scientist said after the overnight talks of scientists and governments approved the key findings at the end of a week of meetings in Stockholm.

They agreed that it was "extremely likely," or a probability of at least 95 percent, that human influences on the climate have been the dominant factor in rising temperatures since the mid-20th century, delegates said.

That is up from a probability of at least 90 percent in the last report in 2007 and 66 in 2001.

