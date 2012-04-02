* Cumulative govt buying at 97.559 mln T vs planned 100 mln
T
* Tokyo reviewing energy and environment policy
* Power companies under pressure to buy UN credits after
Fukushima
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, April 2 The Japanese government said on
Monday that it did not buy any new U.N.-backed emission credits
in the year ended March, as widely expected as it had already
bought more than 97 percent of its planned volume by the end of
March 2011.
Cumulative buying by the government totalled 97.559 million
tonnes for delivery over the Kyoto Protocol's 2008-2012 period,
according to a statement from carbon marketing agency the New
Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization
(NEDO).
Japan, the world's fifth-largest emitter of global warming
greenhouse gases, is reviewing energy and environment policies
in the wake of a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co
Inc's Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggered by the March
11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.
But Tokyo has maintained its plan to buy a total of 100
million tonnes carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent in U.N. emission
credits to help meet its goal of cutting emissions by 6 percent
below 1990 levels on average over the 2008-2012 period.
Big manufacturers in Japan, such as regional power companies
and steelmakers, are also major buyers of Kyoto emissions
offsets from abroad as each industrial sector has a self-pledged
target for reducing emissions over the five-year period.
Many power generators are under growing pressure to buy more
Kyoto emissions offsets, although a fall in prices
recently failed to inspire buying in the sector amid uncertainty
over government policy, traders said.
New safety guidelines imposed after the Fukushima crisis
have kept all nuclear reactors already shut for routine
maintenance from restarting, resulting in a jump in the sector's
usage of costlier and more polluting oil and gas, and forcing
nine out of the 10 regional utilities to forecast a fall into
the red for 2011/12.
Tokyo Electric has said it wants to review its self-pledged
emissions reduction target, but other power companies have not
done so.
The latest government data shows Japan's greenhouse gas
emissions rose 3.9 percent in 2010/11, the first annual rise
since 2007/08, due partly to unusual weather increasing energy
consumption.
The data did not take into account the full impact of last
year's earthquake and tsunami, or the Fukushima atomic crisis.
