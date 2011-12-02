Dec 2 Delegates at major U.N.-led climate
talks in South Africa are struggling over how to step up efforts
to curb the growth in greenhouse gas emissions that scientists
say are heating up the planet, raising sea levels and disrupting
weather patterns.
A major disagreement is what to do with the Kyoto Protocol,
the world's main climate pact, which binds nearly 40
industrialised nations to emissions targets until end-2012.
Poorer nations want the Kyoto Protocol's emissions cut
targets for rich countries extended into a second period. Many
developed nations say the pact is out of date and that the world
needs a new one that binds all major emitters.
Following are details of the Kyoto Protocol, which is at the
heart of the climate talks in Durban, South Africa, from Nov. 28
to Dec. 9.
WHAT IS THE KYOTO PROTOCOL?
It is an international agreement that comes under the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It was agreed by
governments at a 1997 U.N. conference in Kyoto, Japan.
It sets binding targets for 37 industrialized countries and
the European community for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by
an average of five per cent against 1990 levels from 2008-2012.
Developing nations do not have binding emissions targets but
are encouraged to take voluntary steps to curb the growth of
carbon dioxide (CO2) pollution from power stations, cars and
industry and other greenhouse gases.
A total of 193 Parties (192 States and 1 regional economic
integration organization) have ratified the pact.
IS IT LEGALLY BINDING?
It had legal force from February 2005. It represents 63.7
percent of developed nations' total emissions.
The United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas
emitter after China, did not ratify the treaty, saying it
wrongly omitted developing nations.
KYOTO MECHANISMS
The protocol has a number of provisions to ensure regular
reporting and measurement of emissions by developed countries to
ensure compliance. Regular reviews of the protocol and
specialist panels advising on compliance and technical matters
are also included.
The protocol also includes several market mechanisms that
have helped drive clean energy investment in developing nations
and between developed countries bound by Kyoto.
These are the Clean Development Mechanism, in which
investors in clean energy projects in poorer nations can earn
tradeable carbon offsets, and Joint Implementation (JI).
JI projects can also earn tradeable offsets from emission
reduction projects. The offsets can be sold to other developed
nations bound by the protocol.
GREENHOUSE GASES IN KYOTO
National targets cover emissions of the six main greenhouse
gases carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O);
hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs); perfluorocarbons (PFCs); and sulphur
hexafluoride (SF6).
CO2 comes from burning fossil fuels and deforestation,
methane from deforestation and agriculture, N2O is mainly from
fertiliser use and the remaining three are man-made gases used
in industry and household appliances.
WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN?
Well before the end of the first commitment period of the
Kyoto Protocol in 2012, a new international framework needs to
have been negotiated and ratified to deliver the stringent
emission reductions. That has not happened.
Climate change conferences in Copenhagen in 2009 and Cancun
in 2010 ended without a plan for a new global deal .
Delegates have low expectations for progress in Durban,
saying the likely outcome would perhaps be a political agreement
to extend Kyoto but not include binding emissions cuts.
(Sources: UNFCCC, Reuters)
(Writing by Alister Doyle, David Fogarty and David Cutler,
London Editorial Reference Unit,; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)