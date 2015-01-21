LONDON, Jan 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cameroon and
Malaysia have failed to make progress in tackling illegal
logging since 2010, due to corruption and a lack of transparency
and political will, a report by a British thinktank said on
Wednesday.
Chatham House has looked into illegal logging and the
response of governments and the private sector since 2006.
Cameroon and Malaysia are two of a handful of
timber-producing countries - chosen for the importance of the
forest sector to their economies and the volume of timber they
export - assessed in 2008-09 and again in 2013-14.
"Illegal logging has a devastating impact on some of the
world's most valuable remaining forests and on the people who
live in them and rely on the resources they provide," Chatham
House Senior Research Fellow Alison Hoare said in a statement.
"It is disappointing how little progress Cameroon and
Malaysia have made in tackling illegal logging, which
exacerbates deforestation, climate change and poverty. In both
countries corruption is a major issue, and the governments need
to do much more to address the problem."
Illegal logging, one of the main factors driving forest
degradation in Cameroon, was much more widespread in the West
African nation where entrenched corruption, weak institutions
and unclear laws were impeding reform, Chatham House said.
"The big issue is the lack of clarity between the legal
framework for forestry, agriculture and mining and lack of
coordination between those sectors, which means that you end up
with rights being allocated to the same area of land for
different uses, so then there's a dispute as to who has the
rights to it," Hoare told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Forty percent of Cameroon's land is forested. Half of the
timber produced in the country comes from the informal sector,
and nearly all of that is illegal, resulting in forest
degradation, Hoare said.
Another problem is the misuse of "small permits", which are
often granted to allow the clearance of forests for
infrastructure or farming projects, by businesses that see it as
an easier way to get timber, Hoare added.
Chatham House said illegal logging in Malaysia, where 60
percent of the land is forested, was not as bad as in Cameroon.
But problems persisted in the largest state of Sarawak, which is
rich in resources.
The growth of timber, pulp and agricultural plantations is
driving forest loss in the Southeast Asian nation, where the
area given over to plantations is expected to double by 2020,
the report said.
By contrast, Ghana and Indonesia had made much more progress
in tackling illegal logging, Hoare said.
"In Indonesia this agenda has become closely linked with the
government trying to reduce its carbon emissions and its
deforestation (as part of the) whole climate change issue which
it has been giving a lot of priority to," she added.
A study last week showed that Indonesia's moratorium
prohibiting district governments from granting new palm oil,
timber and logging concessions had lowered greenhouse gas
emissions from deforestation by 1 to 2.5 percent between 2011
and 2015.
However, Indonesia will not meet its emissions reduction
target of 26 to 41 percent by 2020 unless the current policy is
extended and strengthened, according to researchers from the
Center for Global Development and others.
(Reporting by Katie Nguyen; Editing by Tim Pearce)