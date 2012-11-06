* Every fifth year from 2150-2200 rains could be short
* Monsoon vital for food crops for India's 1.2 billion
people
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
OSLO, Nov 6 The Indian monsoon is likely to fail
more often in the next 200 years threatening food supplies,
unless governments agree how to limit climate change, a study
showed on Tuesday.
The monsoon rains could collapse about every fifth year
between 2150 and 2200 with continued global warming, blamed
mainly on human burning of fossil fuels, and related shifts in
tropical air flows, it said.
"Monsoon failure becomes much more frequent" as temperatures
rise, Anders Levermann, a professor of dynamics of the climate
system and one of the authors at the Potsdam Institute for
Climate Impact Research, told Reuters.
India's monsoon, which lasts from June to September, is
vital for India's 1.2 billion people to grow crops such as rice,
wheat and corn. India last faced a severe widespread drought in
2009 and had to import sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year
highs.
The researchers defined monsoon "failure" as a fall in
rainfall of between 40 and 70 percent below normal levels. Such
a drastic decline has not happened any year in records dating
back to 1870 by the India Meteorological Department, they said.
CATASTROPHE
"In the past century the Indian monsoon has been very
stable. It is already a catastrophe with 10 percent less rain
than the average," Levermann told Reuters.
The study, in the journal Environmental Research Letters,
projected a temperature rise of 4.6 degrees C (8.3 F) over
pre-industrial times by 2200. U.N. scenarios indicate a gain of
between 1.1 and 6.4 degrees C (2.9-11.5F) by 2100.
Assuming a 4.6 degree C rise by 2200, about 10 monsoons
would fail in the 50 years to 2200 with daily rainfall of only
about 3 mm (0.11 inch), about half of the normal 6 to 7 mm.
(0.24 to 0.28 inch), the study indicated.
Almost 200 nations have promised to limit global warming to
below 2.0 degrees C (3.6 F) above pre-industrial times to avoid
dangerous changes such as more droughts, floods and rising sea
levels.
But world emissions are rising and the 2 degree ceiling is
getting harder to achieve. Environment ministers from around the
world will meet in Qatar from Nov. 26-Dec. 7 as part of talks
meant to end by 2015 with a global deal to combat climate
change.
Higher temperatures will mean that more water evaporates
from the oceans, increasing rains in many areas.
But the study said that the shifts would disrupt air flows
known as the Pacific Walker circulation, which usually helps to
drive the Indian monsoon by bringing high pressure to the
western Indian Ocean, the study said.
In years with an El Nino weather phenomenon, which warms
waters in the eastern Pacific, the Walker pattern gets shifted
eastwards, bringing high pressure over India. That pattern
suppresses the monsoon.
"As temperatures increase in the future, the Walker
circulation, on average, brings more high pressure over India,
even though the occurrence of El Niño doesn't increase," a
statement about the findings said.
The study contrasts with a 2007 report in which the U.N.
panel of climate scientists said that most models predicted more
variability in the amounts of rainfall in the Asian monsoon this
century, along with a trend towards more rain on average.
