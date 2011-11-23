* IPCC's Pachauri warns against short-term, narrow politics
* World needs to prepare for more heatwaves and floods
* Difficult, not impossible to limit warming to 2 deg C
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Nov 23 Global climate talks
need to focus on the growing threat from extreme weather and
shift away from political squabbles that hobble progress towards
a tougher pact to rein in greenhouse gas emissions, the head of
the U.N. climate panel said.
Negotiators from nearly 200 countries meet in Durban, South
Africa, on Monday for two-week talks, with minimal expectations
of major progress towards an agreement that will eventually bind
all major economies to emissions caps.
Rajendra Pachauri warned the latest round of talks risked
being bogged down by "short-term and narrow political
considerations".
"It is absolutely essential that the negotiators get a
continuous and repeated exposure to the science of climate
change," Pachauri told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday.
"If we were to do that it will definitely have an impact on
the quality and outcome of the negotiations, after all these are
human beings, they have families, they are people also worried
about what is going to happen to the next generations."
Pachauri heads the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate
Change, which issued a report for policymakers on Friday saying
an increase in heat waves is almost certain, while heavier rain,
more floods, stronger cyclones, landslides and more intense
droughts are likely across the globe this century.
"I am afraid the way the whole thing is structured loses
sight of these realities," Pachauri said of the talks.
The report comes after a year of costly weather disasters,
from floods in Thailand to a string of multi-billion dollar
disasters in the United States that have killed hundreds.
At best Durban is expected to result in modest steps towards
a deal to lower emissions from factories, power stations and
transport that scientists say are heating up the planet.
The negotiations have become a battleground between rich and
poor nations on the question of how much cuts in greenhouse
gases each should take, with developing countries insisting they
should be allowed to emit more to grow out of poverty.
"When you have 400 million people who have no access to
electricity, can you in the 21st century deny them the very
basis of what the rest of the world has been living on for the
last 150 years?," Pachauri said of India.
Pachauri is an Indian scientist who was awarded the Nobel
Peace Prize in 2007 with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. He
has since become a target for climate change sceptics who
question the panel's data.
The IPCC issues major reports every 5 to 6 years for
policymakers that involves the work of thousands of scientists.
The next major report will be released in 2013-14.
CLEAR LINKS
Talking in his cluttered Delhi office, Pachauri said climate
change was already triggering more extreme weather and the world
needed to prepare for more to come.
The IPCC report gave differing probabilities for weather
events based on greenhouse gas emissions scenarios. He said the
conclusions were clear.
"Two things come out very clearly from this, the link
between climate change and heatwaves and the link between
climate change and extreme precipitation and sea level rises,
Pachauri said.
"Given the fact that you are not going to bring about a
turn-around immediately, then you really have to adapt to them
in the short run."
Limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius -- a threshold
scientists say risks dangerous climate change -- will be
difficult but not impossible, Pachauri, 71, said.
Global carbon emissions rose by a record amount last year,
rebounding on the heels of recession.
The United Nations, the International Energy Agency and
others say global pledges to curb emissions of CO2 and other
greenhouse gases are not enough to prevent the planet heating up
beyond 2 degrees.
"If we want to do that on a low-cost trajectory, then we
will have to ensure that CO2 emissions peak no later than 2015,
and that's just 4 years away. In other words, beyond 2015 they
will have to start declining."
However, he was hopeful action at a national and grassroots
level would kick in as people came face to face with the
consequences of climate change.
"Irrespective of any treaty, if human society understands
that something will have to be done, action will take place
anyway."
He praised South Korea and some European nations for green
economy plans and said he believed China's leadership was
changing its thinking about its growth model.
(Editing by David Fogarty and Robert Birsel)