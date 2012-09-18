* Revenues seen falling further in 2013, flattening by 2015
* HSBC Climate Change Index fell 5 pct vs 10 pct gain in
2010
* Global economy puts pressure on climate sector
LONDON, Sept 18 Global climate revenues fell 5
percent in 2011 to $539 billion from an all-time high the
previous year, mainly dragged down by the weak performance of
low-carbon energy companies hit by the global economic slowdown,
a report by HSBC said on Tuesday.
Climate revenues were unlikely to exceed 2010's all-time
high of $567 billion over the next few years. Revenues could
contract further in 2013 and flatten through 2015, HSBC said in
its annual climate change index review.
The HSBC Climate Change Index tracks the performance of 347
stocks across the low-carbon energy production, energy
efficiency, environment and land-use management and climate
finance sectors.
The index declined 5.2 percent in 2011, compared to a 9.9
percent gain in 2010, and underperformed the MSCI All Country
World Index by 15.1 percent.
Global engagement in climate change seems to have
temporarily stalled as many governments have to focus on
overcoming an economic downturn and as companies suffer from the
slowdown.
"The global economy continues to face headwinds with
the resulting backdrop not being particularly supportive for the
climate sector," the report said.
In Europe, the euro zone crisis has forced some governments
to cut subsidies for renewables and constrained capital for new
clean technology investments and the United States' low-carbon
agenda is uncertain due to presidential elections this year.
Global revenues from low-carbon energy production dropped
12.1 percent to $310 billion in 2011 from the previous year.
This was mainly due to the weak performance of firms
involved in generating renewable energy like geothermal,
bioenergy, hydro, solar and wind power, which together posted
losses of 10.5 percent year-on-year, the report said.
The energy efficiency sector was the only sector to
experience revenue growth in 2011, rising 12.7 percent to $150
billion.
Europe had the biggest share of global climate revenue at 49
percent in 2011. North America had the second largest chunk at
28 percent followed by Asia at 21 percent.
"While the largest portion of global climate revenues are
still derived in developed markets, the growth of emerging
market countries and their presence in the climate sector
continues," the report said.
The United States occupied top position in the top 10
countries based on climate revenues, followed by France and
Japan. China occupied eighth place while Brazil was tenth.
"While the state of the global economy continues to put
pressure on the climate sector as well as increased competition
places the sector in a state of flux, new market participants
will continue to emerge, attracted by the opportunities created
by the low-carbon transformation," HSBC said.
The Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) will be an
attractive region for investment in the water, waste and
pollution control sectors as HSBC expects 12-month forward
earnings growth of 25 percent, cheap private equity valuations
and policy support.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)