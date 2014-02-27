* Warming slowdown has emboldened climate change sceptics
* Science academies in Britain, US say does not alter trend
* Big cuts in greenhouse gases still needed, they say
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, Feb 27 A slowdown in the pace of global
warming so far this century is likely to be only a pause in a
longer-term trend of rising temperatures, the science academies
of the United States and Britain said on Thursday.
Since an exceptionally warm 1998, there has been "a
short-term slowdown in the warming of Earth's surface,"
Britain's Royal Society and the U.S. National Academy of
Sciences said in a report.
But, they said, that "does not invalidate our understanding
of long-term changes in global temperature arising from
human-induced changes in greenhouse gases."
The warming slowdown has emboldened those who question the
evidence about climate change and ask whether a shift in
investments towards renewable energies such as wind and solar
power, advocated by many experts, is really needed.
But the report said that scientists were "very confident"
that the planet would warm further this century, causing more
extreme heatwaves, droughts and rising seas.
A build-up of greenhouse gases from human activities, mainly
the burning of fossil fuels, is warming the atmosphere and the
oceans, raising sea levels and melting Arctic ice, the report
said, supporting the long-held view of a U.N. panel of climate
scientists.
It projected that temperatures would rise by between 2.6 and
4.8 Celsius (4.7-8.6 F) by 2100 unless governments took strong
action to limit rising emissions of greenhouse gases, broadly in
line with U.N. estimates.
Temperatures have gained about 0.8 C (1.4 F) since the 19th
century.
STAIRCASE
Almost 200 nations have agreed to work out a deal by the end
of 2015 to combat climate change. So far there has been little
progress in negotiations, partly because weak economic growth
has sapped government interest.
Policy decisions were only possible if "based on the best
possible advice about the science of climate change," Paul
Nurse, President of the Royal Society, told a briefing.
The warming hiatus may be caused by shifts in the oceans
that are absorbing more heat from the atmosphere, the report
said. Other studies suggest that sun-dimming volcanic eruptions
or a lower output from the sun may contribute.
Brian Hoskins, of Imperial College London, said warming
trends in past decades had varied a lot despite rising
greenhouse gas emissions. "It's a staircase rather than a gentle
trend upwards," he said.
Among signs of rising temperatures, the report said that
record heatwaves had hit Australia in 2013, the United States in
2012, Russia in 2010 and Europe in 2003. There had been fewer
cold snaps, like in the United States this winter.
"It is now more certain than ever, based on many lines of
evidence, that humans are changing Earth's climate," it said.
Last year, the U.N.'s panel on climate science raised the
probability that human activities, rather than natural
variations, were the main cause of warming since the 1950s, to
at least 95 percent from 90 in a previous assessment in 2007.
