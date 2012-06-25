* Fast ocean rise from North Carolina to Massachusetts
* Changes in Atlantic "conveyor belt" current have an impact
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, June 25 Sea levels from Cape
Hatteras to Cape Cod are rising at a faster pace than anywhere
on Earth, making coastal cities and wetlands in this
densely-populated U.S. corridor possibly more vulnerable to
flooding and damage, researchers at the U.S. Geological Survey
reported.
Climate change is causing higher sea levels around the
world, as land-based glaciers like those on Greenland melt and
slide into the oceans and as warming ocean water expands.
But seas don't rise at the same rate, and for 600 miles (966
km) along the U.S. Atlantic coast, the water is rising more
rapidly than elsewhere on the globe, USGS scientists reported on
Sunday in the journal Nature Climate Change.
In this "hot spot" of rising sea levels, variations in ocean
currents and sea water temperature and salinity push oceans
upward along the coastline, the scientists said.
It could have an impact on some of the biggest urban areas
along and near the East Coast, including Boston, Providence, New
York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Norfolk-Virginia Beach,
especially when storm surges push water inland.
Researchers found that sea levels in this corridor were
rising between three and four times faster than the global
average, and they fit with computer simulations aimed at
predicting the effects of climate change.
One reason for the accelerated rise in the Atlantic Ocean
along the East Coast is an apparent slowdown in the Atlantic
Meridional Overturning Circulation, a massive current sometimes
called the "conveyor belt," study author Asbury Sallenger Jr.
said by telephone from St. Petersburg, Florida.
The melting of glaciers, which are made of compacted snow,
sends fresh water into the salty Atlantic and into this current,
Sallenger said.
"It turns out that this leads to a slowdown across the whole
system ... including the currents that run along the coast of
the United States," he said. "And there are ways by slowing down
those currents, you change the level of the sea against the
coastline."
Using long-term data from tidal gauges along the cost, the
researchers determined that is occurring.
The USGS's study followed another report issued Friday by
the National Research Council that indicated that much of
California could see sea levels rise to above levels projected
for the world as a whole by 2100.
That earlier study focused on how much the seas might rise;
the USGS's report examined how fast the seas were rising on the
East Coast.
The discovery of the "hot spot" could help coastal cities
plan for rising seas and predict the submergence of saltwater
marshes, which provide habitat for commercial fisheries and
buffer the effect of storms.
(Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko, Environment Correspondent;
Editing by Paul Simao)