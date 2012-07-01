* Sea rise due to thermal expansion will go on for centuries
* Deep emissions cuts can help slow rise
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, July 1 Rising sea levels cannot be
stopped over the next several hundred years, even if deep
emissions cuts lower global average temperatures, but they can
be slowed down, climate scientists said in a study on Sunday.
A lot of climate research shows that rising greenhouse gas
emissions are responsible for increasing global average surface
temperatures by about 0.17 degrees Celsius a decade from
1980-2010 and for a sea level rise of about 2.3mm a year from
2005-2010 as ice caps and glaciers melt.
Rising sea levels threaten about a tenth of the world's
population who live in low-lying areas and islands which are at
risk of flooding, including the Caribbean, Maldives and
Asia-Pacific island groups.
More than 180 countries are negotiating a new global climate
pact which will come into force by 2020 and force all nations to
cut emissions to limit warming to below 2 degrees Celsius this
century - a level scientists say is the minimum required to
avert catastrophic effects.
But even if the most ambitious emissions cuts are made, it
might not be enough to stop sea levels rising due to the thermal
expansion of sea water, said scientists at the United States'
National Centre for Atmospheric Research, U.S. research
organisation Climate Central and Centre for Australian Weather
and Climate Research in Melbourne.
"Even with aggressive mitigation measures that limit global
warming to less than 2 degrees above pre-industrial values by
2100, and with decreases of global temperature in the 22nd and
23rd centuries ... sea level continues to rise after 2100," they
said in the journal Nature Climate Change.
This is because as warmer temperatures penetrate deep into
the sea, the water warms and expands as the heat mixes through
different ocean regions.
Even if global average temperatures fall and the surface
layer of the sea cools, heat would still be mixed down into the
deeper layers of the ocean, causing continued rises in sea
levels.
If global average temperatures continue to rise, the melting
of ice sheets and glaciers would only add to the problem.
The scientists calculated that if the deepest emissions cuts
were made and global temperatures cooled to 0.83 degrees in 2100
- forecast based on the 1986-2005 average - and 0.55 degrees by
2300, the sea level rise due to thermal expansion would continue
to increase - from 14.2cm in 2100 to 24.2cm in 2300.
If the weakest emissions cuts were made, temperatures could
rise to 3.91 degrees Celsius in 2100 and the sea level rise
could increase to 32.3cm, increasing to 139.4cm by 2300.
"Though sea-level rise cannot be stopped for at least the
next several hundred years, with aggressive mitigation it can be
slowed down, and this would buy time for adaptation measures to
be adopted," the scientists added.
The study is available at www.nature.com/nclimate
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Pravin Char)