BERLIN Feb 1 There is a bright side to
the plunge in solar panel prices that has brought down some U.S.
and German manufacturers which relied too heavily on subsidies
for green energy - solar power costs have fallen faster than
anyone thought possible.
The falls in prices for photovoltaic components, pushed down
by economies of scale and fierce competition from China, have
made solar nearly as cheap as conventional sources in Germany's
electricity grid.
The boom in Germany, the world's biggest photovoltaic market
with 24,000 megawatts of installed capacity, has also helped to
drive down costs worldwide, making solar a more viable and
accessible alternative to fossil fuels in places ranging from
India and the Middle East to Africa and North America.
The unexpectedly rapid drop in global solar prices has
nevertheless hit some equipment makers hard - producers like
Solyndra in the United States and Solon in Germany
that failed to keep pace and ended up in bankruptcy protection.
The demise of Solyndra, which had got $535 million in loans
from the U.S. government, is sometimes cited by sceptics as
evidence of the dangers associated with supporting the industry
with incentives. They argue subsidies waste public money.
"Everyone's missing the real story and it's amazing how
brain dead some people are," said Jeremy Rifkin, an adviser to
the German government and European Union on climate change and
energy security. "It's absolutely a positive thing that solar
prices are dropping faster than anyone thought they could.
"It's actually a great success," the U.S. economist told
Reuters. "Those criticising solar for that are being ignorant or
disingenuous. It's a winnowing out process similar to what the
computer and communications sectors went through. More companies
that can't stay ahead of the curve will go belly up."
CHEAP SOLAR POWER
Germany is the biggest market for solar power despite its
heavy clouds and northern latitude. A robust legal framework
that forces utilities to buy solar power at above-market rates
has more than negated these disadvantages, turning Germany into
the world's top testing ground for photovoltaic energy.
Yet due to plunging prices for components, solar power
prices in Germany have been halved in the last five years and
solar now generates electricity at levels only a few cents
above what consumers pay. The subsidies will disappear entirely
within a few years, the German BSW solar association says, when
solar will be as cheap as conventional fossil fuels.
Germany has added 14,000 megawatts capacity in the last two
years alone and now has 24,000 MW in total - enough green
electricity to meet nearly 4 percent of the country's power
demand. That is expected to rise to 10 percent by 2020. Germany
now has almost 10 times more installed capacity than the United
States.
Germany's government-mandated "feed-in tariff" (FIT) is the
engine of growth. The FIT is the guaranteed fee utilities are
obligated to pay a million producers of solar power for a period
of 20 years. It fell to 24 euro cents per kWh for new plants in
2012 from 57 cents in 2004. Since 2010 semi-annual cuts in the
incentives have accelerated, dropping the FIT from 43 cents.
"The growth of solar in Germany in the last few years has
been just incredible," said Martin Jaenicke, head of environment
policy research at Berlin's Free University, noting solar power
is the world's most abundant source of energy.
"People sometimes call solar power expensive. But once the
capital equipment is paid off, it's an unbelievably cheap source
of energy. Ideally, subsidies eventually eliminate themselves
and that is exactly what is happening in Germany."
Yet solar remains a relatively expensive source of power,
even in Germany where consumers are forced to pay a surcharge of
some 7 billion euros annually on their electricity bill to pay
for the above-market rates that solar power producers get.
The incentives pay for the costs of the 1 million rooftop
power plants installed in the last decade. The German government
that wrote the Renewable Energy Act in 2000 had had more modest
ambitions. They hoped to have 100,000 rooftop power plants.
"It's important that electricity remains affordable," said
Economy Minister Philip Roesler, who argues new installations
should be capped at 1,000 MW per year. "We need to tackle the
causes of rising costs and it is above all photovoltaic."
Tom Mayer, chief economist of Deutsche Bank, said it was
reasonable to support the sector before but it's now "high time"
to cut the subsidies by 30 to 40 percent with prices falling to
about 15 cents per kWh -- 8 cents below the retail price.
"Now that the technology is mature, high subsidies are no
longer needed," Mayer said in a research note. Even if some
firms will perish, he said: "Leading producers on the world
market can cope with (lower) prices."
SURVIVAL OF FITTEST
"It's remarkable how fast photovoltaic prices fell towards
grid parity," said Peter Ahmels, head of renewable energy at the
German Environmental Aid Association (DUH). "Germany will hit
grid power parity next year -- three years faster than thought."
As solar gained popularity in Germany and market prices for
components fell, the government reacted by speeding up cuts in
the FIT and is now mulling plans to cut the incentives faster to
under 20 cents later this year.
Claudia Kemfert, an energy expert at the DIW economic
think-tank, said economies of scale from Germany's boom and
technology innovations are behind the fall in solar prices. But
she agreed Germany's FIT should fall faster.
"The competition is getting tougher all the time," she said.
"That's why some German solar companies might not survive."
Falling prices for solar power have hit the earnings and the
stocks of many solar firms. Along with Solon and Solyndra, Solar
Millennium, Evergreen Solar and SpectraWatt have sunk
into insolvency.
Rifkin, the U.S. economist, said more firms that cannot keep
up will fail.
"This is disruptive but it's a success and it's moving so
quickly," he said. "Germany is leading the way. Solar prices
will keep falling. Grid parity is going to be reached in many
countries between now and 2015 and that's a good thing. I don't
think the world will need any more subsidies for solar by 2020."
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Stephen Brown and
Anthony Barker)