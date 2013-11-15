* UN climate scheme aims to draw investment to save forests
* But rules on indigenous rights, biodiversity still unclear
* Private investment less likely without more certainty
By Stian Reklev
WARSAW, Nov 15 Investments in a U.N. plan to
halt deforestation could suffer as U.N. climate talks in Warsaw
have failed to agree rules to guarantee the rights of indigenous
peoples and to protect local biodiversity, observers said.
The programme, called REDD (Reducing Emissions from
Deforestation and Forest Degradation), help slow climate change
since deforestation accounts for nearly a fifth of the world's
greenhouse gas emissions. Forests soak up carbon dioxide as they
grow and release it when they burn or rot.
REDD has already attracted significant funds from early
movers who have invested in forestry protection schemes, some in
the hope of gaining carbon credits that might later be traded in
schemes set up to reduce industrial emissions, even though the
final rules for the programme have not yet been negotiated.
The Norwegian government has invested $1.4 billion in
countries such as Brazil, Guyana and Indonesia, while
multilateral institutions like the World Bank and the Global
Environment Facility and a number of private investors are
getting involved.
But observer groups in Warsaw, where delegates from 190
nations are negotiating further regulations for REDD, say weak
safeguards might damage the scheme's credibility and scare off
potential investors.
A text stating when host countries must report on how they
are safeguarding the livelihoods of indigenous people and
biological diversity is unclear and non-binding, they say.
CLEARER, STRONGER
"The lack of reporting rules creates a situation where a
country might benefit from results-based payments without
providing assurance that the results being paid for are
sustainable," said Kathleen Rutherford with Pivot Point, one of
the green groups tracking the talks.
The rules are needed to ensure that well meaning projects do
not end up hurting indigenous people, for example by preventing
them pursuing legitimate economic interests, or damaging the
environment by things such as fast-growing tree plantations that
do are not suitable for the local wildlife.
The text might be reopened for negotiations next week, but
due to the conference's heavy workload this was considered
unlikely by several negotiators speaking to Reuters.
"Ideally we would have liked the reporting rules to be
clearer and stronger, but it is important to achieve some
progress (in Warsaw)," Aslak Brun, Norway's chief negotiator at
the talks, said.
But it would be in countries' own interest to not take
advantage of soft reporting rules, he said: "Reporting every
four years is too seldom to unlock large investments, but host
countries may report more often if they realise it puts them in
a situation where they will receive more funds."
"Reporting is ... fundamental because land use projects are
long-term in nature and, for finance to continue to flow,
investors and funders need to be reassured that project outcomes
are sustainable," said Adrian Rimmer, CEO of the Gold Standard
Foundation, a certification standard for carbon projects.
