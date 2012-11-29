* World CO2 emissions rose about 3 pct last year
* Emerging nations deny backsliding on pledges
* Doha talks floundering as each side presses case
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
DOHA, Nov 29 India and Brazil accused rich
nations on Thursday of doing too little to fight climate change
at U.N. talks in Doha and denied that emerging economies were
back-sliding from pledges to step up action from 2020.
The United States and the European Union, the top rich
emitters, have both said they will not increase planned cuts in
emissions by 2020 as part of wider efforts to shift from fossil
fuels towards renewable energies.
In turn, rich nations want more action by the fast-growing
emerging nations - India is the number three greenhouse gas
emitter behind China and the United States, while Brazil ranks
about 17th.
World emissions of carbon dioxide rose about 3 percent last
year, largely because of strong growth in emerging economies
despite slowdown in many rich nations.
As each faction presses its case, the talks are floundering
in their efforts to step up ways to slow a rise in rise
temperatures that the U.N. panel of climate scientists says will
bring more floods, heatwaves, droughts and rising sea levels.
"We are disappointed ... that the developed countries are in
the process of locking in low ambitions" for slowing climate
change, Mira Mehrishi, head of India's delegation in Doha, told
a news conference at the Nov. 26-Dec. 7 talks among 200 nations.
"Many developed countries are not ... concentrating on their
main problem, which in general is energy," Brazil's delegation
leader Andre Correa do Lago told Reuters.
Mehrishi denied that the group of major emerging economies -
China, India, Brazil and South Africa - were backsliding from
promises a year ago to work for a new global deal meant to be
agreed in 2015 and enter into force from 2020.
DIVISIONS
Even so, in the past year, they have emphasised that the
planned accord preserves a divide between developed and
developing nations defined in a 1992 climate treaty that obliges
rich nations to lead.
"It's not that (major emerging) countries are sliding
backwards," she said. "It is a package that will be applicable
to all."
However, the 1992 divide defines nations such as South
Korea, Singapore or Mexico as developing even though they are
richer than some European states that are bound to make cuts.
Correa do Lago noted that Brazil was reining in its main
problem as deforestation of the Amazon fell this year to the
lowest since monitoring started in 1988. Trees soak up carbon
dioxide they grow and release it when they rot or burn.
And Mehrishi said that India was committed to its 2009
pledge to reduce the amount of carbon emitted per rupee of
economic output by 20 to 25 percent by 2020 from 2005 levels.
That lets emissions rise, but less fast than economic growth.
Doha is trying to extend the existing Kyoto Protocol, which
obliges almost 40 rich nations to cut emissions by an average of
at least 5.2 percent below 1990 levels between 2008 and 2012.
But Russia, Canada and Japan say they are pulling out of
Kyoto, leaving only a core group led by the European Union and
Australia. The United States never joined the 1997 Kyoto pact.
The head of the U.N. panel of climate scientists said that
evidence that global warming is man-made was getting stronger, a
blow to sceptics' hopes that rising temperatures can be
explained by natural variations.
"I expect so," Rajendra Pachauri told Reuters when asked if
the panel's next report in 2013 would raise the probability that
human activity was the main cause of climate change from "at
least 90 percent" in its last report in 2007.
(Editing by Alison Williams)