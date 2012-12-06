* Poor nations say EU funding promises not enough
* Green groups say Doha on brink of disaster
* No major emissions goals set
By Regan Doherty and Daniel Fineren
DOHA, Dec 7 A row over who will pay for dealing
with the accelerating impact of climate change soured U.N.
debate in Doha, where a final day of haggling was expected to do
nothing to curb greenhouse gas pollution.
The two-week talks are meant to end on Friday, under the
leadership of the Middle Eastern oil-and-gas power Qatar, which
has the world's highest per-capita emissions.
U.N. climate conferences, bringing together nearly 200
nations, are notorious for missing deadlines - a lack of urgency
in stark contrast to mounting scientific evidence that global
warming is worsening.
Many attending the Doha talks said 4 degrees Celsius of
global warming looked almost inevitable and the opportunity to
limit the temperature rise to the 2 degrees scientists say would
prevent the worst consequences is all but lost.
"The question of climate management is extremely serious,"
Laurent Fabius, France's foreign minister, told reporters.
"It appears we have already exceeded the 2-degree limit. If
that is the case, there are absolutely catastrophic
consequences. We must react."
Tackling climate change was "the new challenge in world
diplomacy," he said.
NO MONEY, NO PLEDGES
Host nation Qatar was among the many nations to disappoint
by failing to make any pledges on reducing emissions or on
delivering climate cash to help the poorest nations adapt.
One of the world's richest nations, so far Qatar has only
said it was setting up a research centre to analyse the impact
of global warming.
European Union nations made some offers of funding.
They were not enough, however, to satisfy demands by the
developing world for a timetable for a promised tenfold increase
in aid to reach $100 billion a year by 2020.
National pledges by Germany, Britain, France, the
Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and the EU Commission in Doha
totalled more than 6.85 billion euros ($8.95 billion) for the
next two years - more than in 2011-12.
World greenhouse gas emissions are set to rise 2.6 percent
this year.
But only a handful of countries - Lebanon, the Dominican
Republic, Belarus and Ukraine - set new goals for curbing
greenhouse gas emissions during the Doha meeting.
From the start, the Doha talks had low ambitions, so failure
would be less spectacular than at a U.N. summit in 2009 when
world leaders including U.S. President Barack Obama fell short
of a new, global package to combat climate change.
Last year's climate talks in Durban, South Africa, managed
what many viewed as a landmark deal to keep alive the Kyoto
process.
It set a deadline of 2015 to get a new legal deal in place,
removing some of the pressure from the Doha talks, just ahead of
the end of the first Kyoto commitment period, which runs out at
the end of the month.
That means the next crucial climate summit will be in 2015
when France is expected to be the host.
To try to spur progress before then, U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon has announced a special high-level meeting in 2014.