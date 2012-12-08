* Talks agree eight-year extension to protocol
* Many nations, environmentalists cool to Doha deal
* No major emissions goals set at Doha talks
By Regan Doherty and Barbara Lewis
DOHA, Dec 8 Almost 200 nations extended a
weakened United Nations plan for combating global warming until
2020 on Saturday with a modest set of measures that would do
nothing to halt rising world greenhouse gas emissions.
Many countries and environmentalists said the deal at the
end of marathon two-week U.N. talks in OPEC-member Qatar would
fail to slow rising temperatures or avert more floods, droughts,
heatwaves and rising sea levels.
Environment ministers extended until 2020 the Kyoto
Protocol, which obliges about 35 industrialised nations to cut
their greenhouse gas emissions until the end of 2012. That keeps
the pact alive as the sole legally binding climate plan.
But the 1997 treaty has been sapped by the withdrawal of
Russia, Japan and Canada and its remaining backers, led by the
European Union and Australia, now account for just 15 percent of
world greenhouse gas emissions.
"Much, much more is needed if we are really going to address
climate change and reduce emissions," said Kieren Keke, foreign
minister of the Pacific island state of Nauru on behalf of the
Alliance of Small Island States.
Endless talk would condemn islands to disappear as seas
crept higher, he said. Most nations favoured keeping even a
shrunken Kyoto as a blueprint for future action.
NOT BEAUTIFUL
"It was not an easy ride. It was not a beautiful ride. It
was not a fast ride, but we managed to cross the bridge and
hopefully we can increase our speed," European Climate
Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said.
She said the deal would pave the way to talks on a new,
global U.N. pact meant be agreed in 2015 and enter into force in
2020, when Kyoto now expires. It will have emissions goals for
all, including emerging nations led by China and India.
Environmentalists were unimpressed by the set of deals
called the "Doha Climate Gateway".
"The U.N. climate talks failed to deliver increased cuts to
carbon pollution, nor did they provide any credible pathway to
$100 billion per year in finance by 2020 to help the poorest
countries," the Climate Action Network-International said.
The texts merely encouraged developed nations to raise aid
from a current $10 billion a year from 2010-12 to help the poor
cut emissions and adapt to a changing climate.
Some major nations voiced objections as soon as the applause
ended in the final plenary on Saturday night. U.S. Climate Envoy
Todd Stern said Washington could not accept a reference to a
1992 U.N. climate Convention in one text.
And Russia said it opposed the terms for extending the Kyoto
Protocol beyond 2012. Russia wanted less stringent limits on
unused carbon emissions permits, known as hot air.
"This is something that has seriously undermined the efforts
of the international community to combat climate change," acting
head of the Russian delegation Oleg Shamanov told Reuters.
World carbon dioxide emissions are set to rise by 2.6
percent this year, and are about 58 percent higher than in 1990.
Recent growth has come mostly from emerging nations, led by
China and India.
One decision raised the possibility of a new "mechanism" to
help developing nations cope with losses and damage from
everything from hurricanes to a creeping rise in sea levels.
"Doha delivered just enough to keep the process moving. By
resolving the key issues, all countries are now on a single
track to enter into a new international climate agreement by
2015," said Jennifer Morgan of the World Resources Institute.
Kyoto obliged about 35 industrialised nations to cut
greenhouse gas emissions by an average of at least 5.2 percent
below 1990 levels during the period from 2008 to 2012.
The European Union, for instance, says it will deepen its
cut to at least 20 percent below 19990 levels by 2020.
Kyoto would have expired at the end of 2012 without an
extension. The nations pulling out - Russia, Japan and Canada -
say it is meaningless to take on new targets when emerging
nations have none. And Washington never ratified the pact.